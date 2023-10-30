Si quieres iniciarte en el mundo del desarrollo de software, este curso te ayudará a dar los primeros pasos. Aprenderás a realizar tus primeros programas utilizando uno de los lenguajes más populares, vigente desde hace años y con gran demanda en el mercado: Java. El curso te presentará una breve introducción a la programación orientada a objetos que te ayudará profundizar en el tema más adelante. Aprenderás cómo codificar Java y cómo utilizar uno de los entornos de desarrollo más populares, el Eclipse. El curso te guiará para que, con ambas herramientas, puedas comenzar a pensar cómo resolver problemas usando programas en Java.
Introducción a Java
Taught in Spanish
What you'll learn
Cómo codificar Java.
Cómo utilizar uno de los entornos de desarrollo más populares (Eclipse).
14 quizzes
Esta semana haremos una introducción gradual a Java, su funcionamiento y uso.
What's included
7 videos4 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Esta semana comenzaremos a ver código Java propiamente dicho. Aprenderemos lo que es un IDE y cómo usarlo para escribir código Java.
What's included
7 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Esta semana seguiremos viendo código Java. Aprenderemos los conceptos básicos de algoritmos y las estructuras de datos básicas que tenemos: los arreglos y las colecciones.
What's included
5 videos5 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Esta semana seguiremos profundizando en la codificación Java. Veremos entrada y salida a disco y otros medios. Aprenderemos a manejar los posibles errores que surjan de la entrada y salida.
What's included
6 videos5 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts
