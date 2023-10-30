Universidad de Palermo
Introducción a Java
Universidad de Palermo

Introducción a Java

Guido Chiesa

Instructor: Guido Chiesa

Beginner level

Recommended experience

17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Cómo codificar Java.

  • Cómo utilizar uno de los entornos de desarrollo más populares (Eclipse).

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

Esta semana haremos una introducción gradual a Java, su funcionamiento y uso.

7 videos4 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Esta semana comenzaremos a ver código Java propiamente dicho. Aprenderemos lo que es un IDE y cómo usarlo para escribir código Java.

7 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Esta semana seguiremos viendo código Java. Aprenderemos los conceptos básicos de algoritmos y las estructuras de datos básicas que tenemos: los arreglos y las colecciones.

5 videos5 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Esta semana seguiremos profundizando en la codificación Java. Veremos entrada y salida a disco y otros medios. Aprenderemos a manejar los posibles errores que surjan de la entrada y salida.

6 videos5 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Guido Chiesa
Universidad de Palermo
Universidad de Palermo

