Northeastern University
Data Visualization with Python & R for Engineers
Northeastern University

Data Visualization with Python & R for Engineers

Taught in English

17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Recently updated!

April 2024

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we will delve into the fundamental aspects of data, exploring its definition, significance, and the transformative journey from raw information to actionable insights. Through a series of engaging videos, we will unravel the mysteries of structured and unstructured data, unveiling their unique characteristics and applications. As we progress, the module unfolds the intricate steps of the data workflow, guiding through the pivotal stages of framing objectives, preparing data, analysis, interpretation, and effective communication of findings. Additionally, our exploration extends to the vast landscape of Big Data, unraveling its complexities through the lens of the Five Vs: Volume, Velocity, Variety, Veracity, and Value. By the end of this module, We will not only have a comprehensive understanding of the foundational concepts of data but also possess the essential skills to navigate the data-driven landscapes of today's digital era. Get ready to unlock the power of data and discover its profound impact on our world!

In this module, we will dive into the world of data analytics. We'll learn how to find the right data for data analysis, considering factors like relevance and timeliness. Then, we'll explore the crucial step of preprocessing, where we’ll learn to clean and organize raw data effectively. From handling missing values to spotting outliers, we'll pick up essential skills to ensure the analysis is accurate and reliable. By the end of this module, we'll be all set to confidently select, process, and analyze data like a pro. Let's get started!

In this module, we'll explore how data visualization turns complex data into engaging stories. Building on our understanding of data's significance, we'll discover how visualization simplifies information and connects with diverse audiences. We’ll delve into creating various visualizations, from statistical plots to geographical graphs. By grasping different statistical graphs and their applications, you'll enhance your skills in sharing meaningful insights. Get ready to unlock the potential of visualization and enhance your ability to tell compelling data stories. Let's dive into this visually enlightening journey!

In this module, we'll delve into the fundamentals of Python coding. We'll explore key concepts such as variables, data types, and structures — crucial components in creating robust code. Throughout your Python learning journey, you'll acquire the skill of decision-making through if-else statements, navigate data using loops, and enhance your code with custom functions. Whether you're a coding novice or have some prior knowledge, this course ensures hands-on, practical experience. Let's explore, learn, and become experts in the key principles of Python programming. Get ready to bring your coding ideas to life!

Instructor

Sivarit Sultornsanee
Northeastern University
1 Course64 learners

Northeastern University

