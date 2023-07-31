Arizona State University
Introduction to Python
Arizona State University

Introduction to Python

This course is part of Python: A Guided Journey from Introduction to Application Specialization

Taught in English

Adwith Malpe

Instructor: Adwith Malpe

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  Students will master the basic skills of coding in python and will be able to understand the syntax.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

9 quizzes

This course is part of the Python: A Guided Journey from Introduction to Application Specialization
There are 5 modules in this course

In today’s society, uses for new technologies are broadening in scope and revolutionizing the world. Many new technologies automate redundant tasks so people may complete tasks of greater priority. These new automated technologies depend on the constant innovation of software. To develop software that can increase our efficiency and change the world for the better, it is vital to understand how to code using different programming languages. This specialization introduces the basics of the Python programming language and teaches how to implement solutions to real-world problems using Python syntax. Topics in this course range from utilizing integrated development environments (IDEs) to implementing Python syntax in scripts. Some of the position titles that may benefit from this course are computer scientist, computer engineer, software engineer, software developer, software tester, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, chemical engineer and aerospace engineer. You do not need programming or computer science experience to learn the material in this course. This course is open to anyone who is interested in learning how to code and write programs in Python. We are very excited that you will be learning with us and hope you enjoy the course!

This course covers the basics of Python and provides you with knowledge to solve real-world problems using Python.

In this module, you will learn what input and output data are, how to handle input and output data, how to work with data of different data types, how to process data using arithmetic operators, and how to display output.

In this module, you will learn how to manipulate control structures to make decisions when handling data and will learn how to use loops to eliminate the need to perform redundant tasks.

In this module, you will learn how to create functions to make code more modular and to complete tasks used many times in programs.

Instructor

Adwith Malpe
Arizona State University
4 Courses

Offered by

Arizona State University

Frequently asked questions

