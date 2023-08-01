Arizona State University
Python: A Guided Journey from Introduction to Application Specialization
Arizona State University

Python: A Guided Journey from Introduction to Application Specialization

Learn the basics of Python Programming. Implement solutions to real-world problems using Python

Taught in English

Steven Osburn
Adwith Malpe

Instructors: Steven Osburn

What you'll learn

  •  Students will master the basic skills of coding in python and will be able to understand the syntax.

  • Students will get an introduction to Data Science material and learn how to perform data analysis and visualization using python.

  • Students will understand why object oriented programming is used and how to create a graphical user interface.

  • Students will apply their gained python skills to the field of Machine Learning, where they will get to build their own classifiers and prediction models.

Skills you'll gain

Introduction to Python

Course 116 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will master the basic skills of coding in python and will be able to understand the syntax.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Programming
Category: Python Programming
Category: Computer Language
Category: Computer Coding

Data Analysis and Visualization with Python

Course 216 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will learn how to perform data analysis and visualization using python.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Programming
Category: Python Programming
Category: Computer Language
Category: Computer Coding

Object-Oriented Programming and GUI with Python

Course 310 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will understand why object oriented programming is used and how to create a graphical user interface.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Programming
Category: Python Programming
Category: Computer Language
Category: Computer Coding

Introduction to Machine Learning with Python

Course 412 hours3.5 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Students will be able to apply advanced python coding skills in the real world by creating machine learning models.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Programming
Category: Python Programming
Category: Computer Language
Category: Computer Coding

Instructors

Steven Osburn
Arizona State University
2 Courses1,498 learners

Offered by

Arizona State University

