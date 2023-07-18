Google Cloud
Introduction to Responsible AI - Français
Introduction to Responsible AI - Français

Taught in French

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Comprendre pourquoi Google a instauré des principes concernant l'IA.

  • Identifier la nécessité d'instaurer des pratiques d'IA responsable au sein d'une organisation.

  • Comprendre que les décisions prises à n'importe quelle étape d'un projet ont une incidence sur l'IA responsable.

  • Découvrir que les organisations peuvent adapter l'IA à leurs propres besoins et valeurs.

Assessments

1 quiz

There is 1 module in this course

Ce cours de micro-apprentissage, qui s'adresse aux débutants, explique ce qu'est l'IA responsable, souligne son importance et décrit comment Google l'implémente dans ses produits. Il présente également les sept principes de l'IA de Google.

1 video1 quiz

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
Google Cloud

