This course is for Linux Systems Administrators, Architects and Developers who are already familiar with Linux components and everyday tasks, but need a primer on how to best take advantage of the LinuxONE platform. This includes working with the hardware, software, facilities, and processes unique to LinuxONE. It is comprised of videos, links to online resources, and a final test for a badge.
Linux on LinuxONEIBM
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
You'll learn about the hardware, architecture, networking, storage, and AI, Security, and Cloud capabilities.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 minutes to complete
Introduction
4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
18 minutes to complete
Virtualization
18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete
Applying Architecture
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading
25 minutes to complete
Accelerators
25 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.