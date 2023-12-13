"このコースでは、Google Cloud のインフラストラクチャとアプリケーションのパフォーマンスをモニタリングして改善するための手法を学びます。
Logging and Monitoring in Google Cloud - 日本語版
Taught in Japanese
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Google Cloud のオペレーション スイートの目的と機能について説明する。
複数のクラウド プロジェクトのモニタリングを実装する。
効果的なモニタリング ダッシュボードとアラートを作成する。アラート ポリシー、稼働時間チェック、アラートを作成する。
Cloud Logging を使用してログを収集し、エクスポートしてさらに分析する方法を説明する。
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
5 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 8 modules in this course
Google Cloud のロギングとモニタリングへようこそ！ここでは前提条件、対象者、コースの目標について説明します。
What's included
1 video
このモジュールでは、少し時間をかけて、Google Cloud のロギング、モニタリング、オブザーバビリティ スイートを構成するさまざまなプロダクトの概要を説明します。
What's included
7 videos1 quiz
モニタリングの目的は、Google Cloud 内で起動しているリソースの稼働状況を把握することです。このモジュールでは、プロジェクト アーキテクチャをモニタリングする際のオプションとベスト プラクティスを確認します。また、モニタリングに関して誰が何をできるかについて決定するために必要となる、主要な Cloud IAM ロールの違いを明確にします。アーキテクチャと同じく、IAM ロールの割り当ても、あらかじめ行っておかなければならない重要なステップです。さらに、Google が作成したデフォルトのダッシュボードのいくつかを確認し、それらのダッシュボードを適切に使用する方法を見ていきます。その後、リソースの使用状況とアプリケーションの負荷を示すグラフを作成し、それらを使用してカスタム ダッシュボードを構築します。最後に、有効性とレイテンシを追跡する稼働時間チェックを定義します。
What's included
9 videos1 quiz1 app item
アラートによって、クラウド アプリケーションの問題をタイムリーに認識し、問題をすばやく解決できます。このモジュールでは、アラート戦略を策定する方法、アラート ポリシーを定義する方法、通知チャンネルを追加する方法、アラートの各タイプとそれぞれの一般的な用途を特定する方法、リソース グループの作成とアラート送信を行う方法、アラート ポリシーをプログラマティックに管理する方法を学びます。
What's included
5 videos1 quiz2 app items
このモジュールでは、Google Cloud の高度なロギングと分析に関する機能について見ていきます。具体的には、リソースのタグ付けアプローチを特定して選択する方法、ログシンクを定義する方法、ログエントリに基づいてモニタリング指標を作成する方法、Error Reporting を使用してアプリケーション エラーを Logging などのオペレーション ツールにリンクする方法、長期の保存と SQL ベースの分析のためにログを BigQuery にエクスポートする方法について学びます。
What's included
8 videos1 quiz1 app item
このモジュールでは、Google の Cloud Audit Logs の使用方法を見ていきます。Cloud Audit Logs を使用して、「誰が何をいつ行ったか」という疑問に答える方法を学びます。また、監査ログのベスト プラクティスについても説明します。
What's included
6 videos1 quiz1 app item
このコースで取り扱ったトピックをまとめます。
What's included
1 video
すべてのモジュールへの受講者用 PDF リンク
What's included
5 readings
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.