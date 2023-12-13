Google Cloud
Logging and Monitoring in Google Cloud - 日本語版
Google Cloud

Logging and Monitoring in Google Cloud - 日本語版

Taught in Japanese

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Google Cloud のオペレーション スイートの目的と機能について説明する。

  • 複数のクラウド プロジェクトのモニタリングを実装する。

  • 効果的なモニタリング ダッシュボードとアラートを作成する。アラート ポリシー、稼働時間チェック、アラートを作成する。

  • Cloud Logging を使用してログを収集し、エクスポートしてさらに分析する方法を説明する。

There are 8 modules in this course

Google Cloud のロギングとモニタリングへようこそ！ここでは前提条件、対象者、コースの目標について説明します。

このモジュールでは、少し時間をかけて、Google Cloud のロギング、モニタリング、オブザーバビリティ スイートを構成するさまざまなプロダクトの概要を説明します。

モニタリングの目的は、Google Cloud 内で起動しているリソースの稼働状況を把握することです。このモジュールでは、プロジェクト アーキテクチャをモニタリングする際のオプションとベスト プラクティスを確認します。また、モニタリングに関して誰が何をできるかについて決定するために必要となる、主要な Cloud IAM ロールの違いを明確にします。アーキテクチャと同じく、IAM ロールの割り当ても、あらかじめ行っておかなければならない重要なステップです。さらに、Google が作成したデフォルトのダッシュボードのいくつかを確認し、それらのダッシュボードを適切に使用する方法を見ていきます。その後、リソースの使用状況とアプリケーションの負荷を示すグラフを作成し、それらを使用してカスタム ダッシュボードを構築します。最後に、有効性とレイテンシを追跡する稼働時間チェックを定義します。

アラートによって、クラウド アプリケーションの問題をタイムリーに認識し、問題をすばやく解決できます。このモジュールでは、アラート戦略を策定する方法、アラート ポリシーを定義する方法、通知チャンネルを追加する方法、アラートの各タイプとそれぞれの一般的な用途を特定する方法、リソース グループの作成とアラート送信を行う方法、アラート ポリシーをプログラマティックに管理する方法を学びます。

このモジュールでは、Google Cloud の高度なロギングと分析に関する機能について見ていきます。具体的には、リソースのタグ付けアプローチを特定して選択する方法、ログシンクを定義する方法、ログエントリに基づいてモニタリング指標を作成する方法、Error Reporting を使用してアプリケーション エラーを Logging などのオペレーション ツールにリンクする方法、長期の保存と SQL ベースの分析のためにログを BigQuery にエクスポートする方法について学びます。

このモジュールでは、Google の Cloud Audit Logs の使用方法を見ていきます。Cloud Audit Logs を使用して、「誰が何をいつ行ったか」という疑問に答える方法を学びます。また、監査ログのベスト プラクティスについても説明します。

このコースで取り扱ったトピックをまとめます。

すべてのモジュールへの受講者用 PDF リンク

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses

