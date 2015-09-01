About this Course

French

What you will learn

  • Planifier et implémenter une infrastructure de journalisation et de surveillance bien structurée

  • Définir des indicateurs de niveau de service (SLI) et des objectifs de niveau de service (SLO)

  • Créer des tableaux de bord et des alertes pour une surveillance efficace

  • Surveiller, dépanner et améliorer l'infrastructure Google Cloud

Skills you will gain

  • Delay-Gradient Congestion Control
  • Cloud Applications
  • Cloud Computing
  • Troubleshooting
Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Présentation

22 minutes to complete
3 readings
1 hour to complete

Présentation de la surveillance dans Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Éviter aux clients de subir des désagréments

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Règles d'alerte

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Surveiller les systèmes critiques

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min)
1 hour to complete

Configurer les services Google Cloud à des fins d'observabilité

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min)
2 hours to complete

Journalisation et analyse avancées

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Surveiller la sécurité du réseau et les journaux d'audit

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 33 min)
1 hour to complete

Gérer les incidents

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min)
1 hour to complete

Examiner les problèmes de performances des applications

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min)
13 minutes to complete

Optimiser les coûts de surveillance

13 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min)

