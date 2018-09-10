In this course, we will learn all the core techniques needed to make effective use of H2O. Even if you have no prior experience of machine learning, even if your math is weak, by the end of this course you will be able to make machine learning models using a variety of algorithms. We will be using linear models, random forest, GBMs and of course deep learning, as well as some unsupervised learning algorithms. You will also be able to evaluate your models and choose the best model to suit not just your data but the other business restraints you may be under.
Practical Machine Learning on H2OH2O
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
H2O AND THE FUNDAMENTALS
Trees And Overfitting
LINEAR MODELS AND MORE
Deep Learning
Reviews
by RMSep 30, 2019
awsome but needs more to explain on autoencoder ,anomely
by RESep 10, 2018
I've taken a lot of Coursera classes and this is one of the better classes. It is a good hands-on course and will help students learn more about not only H2O, but also machine learning.
by MPAug 10, 2019
It was a great experience to work with H2O both on R as well as Python. I learned a lot from the course.
by KDOct 12, 2019
One of the best courses regarding machine learning!
