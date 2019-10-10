CM
Oct 30, 2021
I am very thankful to the Cousera team for preparing all the exercises and the questions! It was a delightful online learning experience about the mysteries of Google Wokspace!
JD
Apr 8, 2020
I feel like I have the basics to go on and use most ( if not all) of the G-Suite and help to manage my organization and make useful additions to it on a regular basis.
By Nina T•
Oct 10, 2019
I'm recommending Managing G Suite course as a must do best practice for CEO and executives. The digital skill set while completing the course are mindset transformational for decision making in any cloud based organisation and enterprise.
By Anderson M•
Jul 13, 2020
Great course for the ones who are really interested in Google Admin. I really recommend because All the tools can be manage and make your company more efficient with G Suite.
By John D•
Apr 8, 2020
I feel like I have the basics to go on and use most ( if not all) of the G-Suite and help to manage my organization and make useful additions to it on a regular basis.
By Kevan P T Y•
Dec 21, 2019
Concise and easy to understand. The exercises are good as well for learning. However, a video or two would improved the learning experience as well
By Larry R•
Nov 14, 2019
Great overview and well taught - I love the hands on way in which this course takes you through the management and execution of the competencies.
By Alto P•
Sep 26, 2019
Easy and fast. Of course it would be better if we had even more exercises and videos or audio to listen to it while doing them.
By christos•
Nov 25, 2019
Very detailed and easy to follow material for anyone trying to go into G suite administration!
By Shamim M•
Dec 6, 2020
Love this G Suite management course. The amazing technique which I learn from this course.
By Deleted A•
Nov 6, 2020
The course allowed me to learn about new features of the google administration console.
By John B•
Apr 13, 2020
I loved this course, super easy to understand yet thorough enough to accurately learn.
By Slavi G•
Sep 11, 2019
All I can say is that this course is super useful - Mandatory for every G Suite Admin!
By Jonnatan A•
Feb 23, 2020
great learning about the basics on advance management for Gsuite admin console
By Deleted A•
Jul 1, 2020
I really love this course. I hope I could use it sooner with my present job.
By Moses W K•
Oct 10, 2019
All the necessary details needed to manage the core services in G Suite.
By Gabriele L•
Dec 30, 2019
Great Course! Lots of very helpful information to manage G Suite
By Herath M A K H•
Aug 1, 2020
It supported me to widening the knowledge about g suite.
By Jose M S S•
Mar 2, 2020
Excelente alternativa para un fácil Aprendizaje online.
By Lee W F•
Apr 2, 2020
Nice course, I got many knowledge from the material.
By Vinay M•
Aug 26, 2020
Very good practical approach to learn and expertise
By Ajay R•
Sep 12, 2019
This is a most important course to Manage Gsuite.
By Carlos A A F•
Nov 12, 2019
Excelente curso , muy bien explicado y detallado
By Frank P•
Jan 26, 2021
Basic and composes largely of external links to the Google Help Centre. Where exercises exist, they are bullet pointed scenarios which require you to have read the Google Help Centre material. Where the very few videos exist, these are good and very educational. Quizes were welcome but did not feel like they would necessarily be reflections of real world scenarios (seemed more like a test of you remembering the Help Centre material, than actually testing you on applied use of the G Suite environment).
By claudio j c m•
Oct 31, 2021
I am very thankful to the Cousera team for preparing all the exercises and the questions! It was a delightful online learning experience about the mysteries of Google Wokspace!
By Komalkumar S•
Jun 21, 2020
Oh, Lots of new learning and amazing experience. I am using G Suite since long still learn so many new things today. Thank you Coursera.
By Reiss G•
Dec 24, 2019
Great course. It gives clear instructions that are in depth and easy to follow. Useful for experienced and inexperienced Google Admins.