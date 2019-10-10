Chevron Left
Back to Managing Google Workspace

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing Google Workspace by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
845 ratings
159 reviews

About the Course

Managing Google Workspace is the second course in the Google Workspace Administration series. This course focuses on the Google Workspace core services such as Gmail, Calendar, and Drive & Docs. You will become familiar with the various service settings, and learn how to enable them for all or just a subset of your users. You will gain an understanding of Google Vault, Google’s ediscovery service. You will understand the various admin console reports that are available and be able to search and filter the information in these reports. Finally you will see how multiple domains can be used with Google Workspace and learn how to add a new domain to your account. By the end of this course participants will be able to: - Enable and disable Google Workspace services for different parts of the organization. - Configure common settings for Google Workspace core services such as Gmail, Calendar, and Drive and Docs. - Understand the mobile device management options available in Google Workspace. - Describe Google Vault and learn how to use it to retain, search and export your organization's data. - Navigate and interpret Google Workspace admin reports and setup administrator alerts. - Explain the basics of multi domain management within Google Workspace. Prerequisites You should have completed the Introduction to Google Workspace Administration course....

Top reviews

CM

Oct 30, 2021

I am very thankful to the Cousera team for preparing all the exercises and the questions! It was a delightful online learning experience about the mysteries of Google Wokspace!

JD

Apr 8, 2020

I feel like I have the basics to go on and use most ( if not all) of the G-Suite and help to manage my organization and make useful additions to it on a regular basis.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 160 Reviews for Managing Google Workspace

By Nina T

Oct 10, 2019

I'm recommending Managing G Suite course as a must do best practice for CEO and executives. The digital skill set while completing the course are mindset transformational for decision making in any cloud based organisation and enterprise.

By Anderson M

Jul 13, 2020

Great course for the ones who are really interested in Google Admin. I really recommend because All the tools can be manage and make your company more efficient with G Suite.

By John D

Apr 8, 2020

I feel like I have the basics to go on and use most ( if not all) of the G-Suite and help to manage my organization and make useful additions to it on a regular basis.

By Kevan P T Y

Dec 21, 2019

Concise and easy to understand. The exercises are good as well for learning. However, a video or two would improved the learning experience as well

By Larry R

Nov 14, 2019

Great overview and well taught - I love the hands on way in which this course takes you through the management and execution of the competencies.

By Alto P

Sep 26, 2019

Easy and fast. Of course it would be better if we had even more exercises and videos or audio to listen to it while doing them.

By christos

Nov 25, 2019

Very detailed and easy to follow material for anyone trying to go into G suite administration!

By Shamim M

Dec 6, 2020

Love this G Suite management course. The amazing technique which I learn from this course.

By Deleted A

Nov 6, 2020

The course allowed me to learn about new features of the google administration console.

By John B

Apr 13, 2020

I loved this course, super easy to understand yet thorough enough to accurately learn.

By Slavi G

Sep 11, 2019

All I can say is that this course is super useful - Mandatory for every G Suite Admin!

By Jonnatan A

Feb 23, 2020

great learning about the basics on advance management for Gsuite admin console

By Deleted A

Jul 1, 2020

I really love this course. I hope I could use it sooner with my present job.

By Moses W K

Oct 10, 2019

All the necessary details needed to manage the core services in G Suite.

By Gabriele L

Dec 30, 2019

Great Course! Lots of very helpful information to manage G Suite

By Herath M A K H

Aug 1, 2020

It supported me to widening the knowledge about g suite.

By Jose M S S

Mar 2, 2020

Excelente alternativa para un fácil Aprendizaje online.

By Lee W F

Apr 2, 2020

Nice course, I got many knowledge from the material.

By Vinay M

Aug 26, 2020

Very good practical approach to learn and expertise

By Ajay R

Sep 12, 2019

This is a most important course to Manage Gsuite.

By Carlos A A F

Nov 12, 2019

Excelente curso , muy bien explicado y detallado

By Frank P

Jan 26, 2021

Basic and composes largely of external links to the Google Help Centre. Where exercises exist, they are bullet pointed scenarios which require you to have read the Google Help Centre material. Where the very few videos exist, these are good and very educational. Quizes were welcome but did not feel like they would necessarily be reflections of real world scenarios (seemed more like a test of you remembering the Help Centre material, than actually testing you on applied use of the G Suite environment).

By claudio j c m

Oct 31, 2021

I am very thankful to the Cousera team for preparing all the exercises and the questions! It was a delightful online learning experience about the mysteries of Google Wokspace!

By Komalkumar S

Jun 21, 2020

Oh, Lots of new learning and amazing experience. I am using G Suite since long still learn so many new things today. Thank you Coursera.

By Reiss G

Dec 24, 2019

Great course. It gives clear instructions that are in depth and easy to follow. Useful for experienced and inexperienced Google Admins.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder