About this Course

20,657 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Google Professional Workspace Administrator
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how to manage and configure Google Workspace services for your organization.

  • Understand the mobile device management options available in Google Workspace.

  • Describe Google Vault and learn how to use it to retain, search and export your organization's data.

  • Be able to navigate and interpret Google Workspace admin reports and setup administrator alerts.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Google Professional Workspace Administrator
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(1,684 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Managing Google Workspace

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 21 min), 30 readings, 8 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING GOOGLE WORKSPACE

View all reviews

About the Google Professional Workspace Administrator Professional Certificate

Google Professional Workspace Administrator

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder