Google Cloud
Managing Security in Google Cloud - Português Brasileiro
Google Cloud

Managing Security in Google Cloud - Português Brasileiro

Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identificar as bases da segurança do Google Cloud.

  • Gerenciar identidades de administração com o Google Cloud.

  • Implementar a administração de usuários com o Identity and Access Management (IAM).

  • Configurar nuvens privadas virtuais (VPCs) para isolamento, segurança e geração de registros.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

Este é o Managing Security in Google Cloud, o primeiro curso da série Security in Google Cloud. Este curso aborda os aspectos gerais de controles e técnicas de segurança no Google Cloud. Com palestras, demonstrações e laboratórios práticos, você vai conhecer e implantar os componentes de uma solução segura do Google Cloud.

What's included

1 video1 reading

A proteção de sistemas é uma questão importante para todo mundo e uma prioridade para nós do Google, como você vai perceber. Neste módulo, vamos fazer uma introdução à abordagem de segurança do Google Cloud. Também vamos abordar o modelo de responsabilidade compartilhada pela segurança, que é um esforço colaborativo entre o Google e os usuários. Em seguida, vamos destacar diversas ameaças que são mitigadas para você quando seus sistemas são executados na infraestrutura do Google no Google Cloud. Vamos encerrar com uma seção sobre a transparência no acesso.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz

Neste módulo, vamos abordar o Cloud Identity, um serviço que facilita o gerenciamento de dispositivos, apps e usuários da nuvem por um console. Também vamos abordar alguns recursos relacionados que ajudam a reduzir a sobrecarga operacional associada ao gerenciamento de usuários do Google Cloud, como o Google Cloud Directory Sync e o Logon único. Vamos encerrar o módulo com algumas práticas recomendadas de autenticação.

What's included

10 videos1 quiz

O Identity and Access Management (IAM) permite que os administradores autorizem quem pode realizar ações em recursos específicos, dando visibilidade e controle total para você gerenciar os recursos de nuvem de forma centralizada. Mais especificamente, abordaremos: o Resource Manager, que permite que você gerencie de forma centralizada projetos, pastas e organizações, políticas e papéis do IAM, inclusive papéis personalizados, e as práticas recomendadas do IAM, incluindo a separação de funções e o princípio de privilégio mínimo.

What's included

11 videos1 quiz1 app item

As redes de computadores gerenciadas no Google Cloud utilizam nuvens privadas virtuais, também conhecidas como VPCs. Neste módulo, vamos abordar conceitos de segurança relacionados a VPCs, como: Firewalls de VPC, políticas de SSL para balanceamento de carga, opções de interconexão e peering de rede, práticas recomendadas para redes VPC e registros de fluxo de VPC. Você também vai praticar o que aprendeu fazendo os exercícios dos laboratórios “Como configurar firewalls de VPC” e “Como configurar e usar os registros de fluxo de VPC no Cloud Logging”.

What's included

18 videos1 quiz3 app items

Links dos PDFs de todos os módulos

What's included

1 reading

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions