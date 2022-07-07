About this Course

Intermediate Level

A​n introduction to philosophy,.e.g., the Coursera-MOOC Thought Experiments.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Metaphysics

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Universals

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Substance

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Time

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

