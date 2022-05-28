About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The problems of philosophy

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Gettier problem

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

1 hour to complete

The problems of scepticism

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

1 hour to complete

The mind-body problem

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

