About this Course

Advanced Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Mieux comprendre les composants de pipelines TFX standards

  • Apprendre à utiliser un contexte interactif TFX pour développer des prototypes de pipelines TFX

  • Entraîner des modèles TensorFlow, PyTorch, XGBoost et scikit-learn de façon continue avec Kubeflow et AI Platform Pipelines

  • Effectuer un entraînement continu avec Composer et MLflow

Advanced Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
French

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Présentation

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
2 hours to complete

Présentation des pipelines TFX

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Orchestrer des pipelines avec TFX

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
2 hours to complete

Composants personnalisés et CI/CD pour les pipelines TFX

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Métadonnées avec TFX

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min)
1 hour to complete

Effectuer un entraînement continu avec plusieurs SDK, Kubeflow et AI Platform Pipelines

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 8 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Effectuer un entraînement continu avec Cloud Composer

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
1 hour to complete

Pipelines de ML avec MLflow

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 35 min)
1 minute to complete

Résumé

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

