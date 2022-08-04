About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Entender em detalhes como funcionam os componentes padrão de pipeline do TFX.

  • Aprender a usar um contexto interativo do TFX para desenvolver protótipos de pipelines nessa plataforma.

  • Treinamento contínuo usando os modelos do TensorFlow, PyTorch, XGBoost e Scikit-learn com o KubeFlow e o AI Platform Pipelines

  • Fazer o treinamento contínuo com o Composer e o MLFlow

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Introdução

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
2 hours to complete

Introdução aos Pipelines do TFX

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Orquestração do pipeline com o TFX

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
2 hours to complete

Componentes personalizados e CI/CD para pipelines do TFX

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Metadados com o TFX

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min)
1 hour to complete

Treinamento contínuo com vários SDKs, KubeFlow e AI Platform Pipelines

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 8 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Treinamento contínuo com Cloud Composer

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
1 hour to complete

Pipelines de ML com o MLflow

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 35 min)
1 minute to complete

Resumo

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder