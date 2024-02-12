Google Cloud
Modernize Infrastructure and Applications with GC Português
What you'll learn

  • Entender o papel da modernização e migração para a nuvem na transformação digital de uma organização.

  • Analisar as opções disponíveis para executar cargas de trabalho de computação na nuvem.

  • Conhecer as vantagens de usar contêineres, computação sem servidor e APIs na modernização de aplicativos.

  • Entender as motivações empresariais para a escolha de estratégias híbridas ou multicloud e como o GKE Enterprise oferece suporte a essas estratégias.

There are 4 modules in this course

Nesta introdução, vamos conhecer os objetivos do curso e conferir uma prévia de cada seção.

What's included

2 videos

Nesta seção do curso, você vai conhecer as opções e vantagens de executar cargas de trabalho de computação na nuvem. Também vamos analisar contêineres e a importância empresarial da computação sem servidor.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz

Nesta seção do curso, o foco será a modernização de aplicativos e o valor comercial do uso de interfaces de programação de aplicativos (APIs). Também vamos entender as motivações empresariais para escolher entre estratégias híbridas ou multicloud.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz

O curso termina com um resumo dos pontos principais de cada seção e as próximas etapas de aprendizado.

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

