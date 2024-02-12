Modernize Infrastructure and Applications with GC Português

Muitas empresas tradicionais usam sistemas e aplicativos legados que não conseguem atender às expectativas dos clientes modernos. Com frequência, os líderes empresariais precisam escolher entre manter sistemas de TI antigos ou investir em novos produtos e serviços. O curso "Modernize Infrastructure and Applications with Google Cloud" aborda esses desafios e oferece soluções relacionadas à tecnologia de nuvem para cada um.
Entender o papel da modernização e migração para a nuvem na transformação digital de uma organização.
Analisar as opções disponíveis para executar cargas de trabalho de computação na nuvem.
Conhecer as vantagens de usar contêineres, computação sem servidor e APIs na modernização de aplicativos.
Entender as motivações empresariais para a escolha de estratégias híbridas ou multicloud e como o GKE Enterprise oferece suporte a essas estratégias.
February 2024
2 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
Nesta introdução, vamos conhecer os objetivos do curso e conferir uma prévia de cada seção.
2 videos
Nesta seção do curso, você vai conhecer as opções e vantagens de executar cargas de trabalho de computação na nuvem. Também vamos analisar contêineres e a importância empresarial da computação sem servidor.
6 videos1 quiz
Nesta seção do curso, o foco será a modernização de aplicativos e o valor comercial do uso de interfaces de programação de aplicativos (APIs). Também vamos entender as motivações empresariais para escolher entre estratégias híbridas ou multicloud.
6 videos1 quiz
O curso termina com um resumo dos pontos principais de cada seção e as próximas etapas de aprendizado.
1 video
