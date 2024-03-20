This course delves into the various risks and concerns associated with Generative AI, including business model risks, inaccuracies in AI-generated content, data security, and privacy concerns.
Navigating Generative AI Risks for Leaders
What you'll learn
The meaning of Responsible AI
The risks and concerns associated with GenAI
Perspectives on how to navigate these risks
There is 1 module in this course
This short course discusses the various risks and concerns associated with Generative AI, including business model risks, inaccuracies in AI-generated content, data security, and privacy concerns. It emphasizes the importance of understanding and addressing these risks. A significant part of this module is dedicated to exploring the ethical considerations for using GenAI. It highlights the importance of developing responsible AI principles and practices, guiding CEOs in creating ethical principles for Responsible AI tailored specifically to their own companies. The course also focuses on the critical issues of data security and privacy in the use of GenAI. It concludes by providing an overview of the legal and regulatory landscape for GenAI, offering guidance on how to navigate this landscape effectively and ensure legal and regulatory compliance in the use of GenAI.
11 videos9 readings2 assignments4 discussion prompts2 ungraded labs
