Navigating Generative AI Risks for Leaders
Navigating Generative AI Risks for Leaders

This course is part of Navigating Generative AI for Leaders Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO

Instructor: Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The meaning of Responsible AI

  • The risks and concerns associated with GenAI

  • Perspectives on how to navigate these risks

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

2 assignments

There is 1 module in this course

This short course discusses the various risks and concerns associated with Generative AI, including business model risks, inaccuracies in AI-generated content, data security, and privacy concerns. It emphasizes the importance of understanding and addressing these risks. A significant part of this module is dedicated to exploring the ethical considerations for using GenAI. It highlights the importance of developing responsible AI principles and practices, guiding CEOs in creating ethical principles for Responsible AI tailored specifically to their own companies. The course also focuses on the critical issues of data security and privacy in the use of GenAI. It concludes by providing an overview of the legal and regulatory landscape for GenAI, offering guidance on how to navigate this landscape effectively and ensure legal and regulatory compliance in the use of GenAI.

What's included

11 videos9 readings2 assignments4 discussion prompts2 ungraded labs

Instructor

Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO
13 Courses6,772 learners

Offered by

Coursera

With content from

DeepLearning.AI
Google Cloud

