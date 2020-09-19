This course gives you a complete insight into the communication and managerial techniques put into practice in the creation of the most important sporting mega event in the world. You will learn about the essentials of television production, programming strategies and television rights management of the Olympic Games. At the same time, you will gain valuable knowledge about the fundamentals of communication via social media and of the Olympic culture which is so closely connected with classic culture and humanism.
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
The Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) is a public university located in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. International in its outlook, it is fully consolidated within its local surroundings, and offers quality education in close association with research activity, the transfer of scientific, technological, cultural and educational knowledge, the promotion of its human potential and the responsible management of available resources.
Before we start... / Antes de empezar...
We are thrilled with the materials, videos and presentations we have designed especially for you. Before we begin with the lectures, we would like you to carefully read some basic information about the course and the platform. //
W1. INTRODUCTION TO MEDIA AND THE CULTURE OF THE OLYMPICS
During this first week, you will learn on the cultural context of the Olympic Games before going in depth with their relationship with the media. We will set the context and first history of the Olympic Games to examine then their role in an epoch of profound transformation and intellectual awake. //
W2. THE OLYMPIC GAMES AND THE MEDIA
Welcome to this new week! This week, we are going to explore in greater depth the subject of the media and the Olympic Games. You will learn about the media environment, its importance in current societies, the language of television and the historical relations of media and the Olympic Games. //
W3. THE MEDIA DURING THE GAMES
The course is reaching its meridian! We hope that the first two introductory weeks to the Olympics, and the media and their interrelation has been interesting for you.
Muy bueno, conocí muchos datos que no sabía y me llamó mucho más la atención el Movimiento Olímpico, seguramente será el inicio de mucho por aprender, MUCHAS GRACIAS.
Muy interesante y completo. Me hubiese gustado ver videos en algunas explicaciones. Pero entiendo que el COI no lo permite por el momento.
