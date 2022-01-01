操作系统是计算机系统的基础软件，而系统虚拟化已成为云计算平台的核心技术，没有它们提供的安全性，这些计算机系统及其上数据的安全性都将无法保障。本课程将从理论与工程实践相结合的角度，介绍操作系统(Linux)与系统虚拟化(Xen)安全相关理论、技术和方法，包括：安全概念、安全机制、安全模型、安全体系结构、安全开发方法、安全标准与评测方法等，帮助你深入学习和理解该领域的知识体系、实践技术和方法。
操作系统与虚拟化安全Peking University
About this Course
2,779 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified)
Offered by
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
计算机系统安全的重要性与评测标准
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min)
1 hour to complete
计算机系统基本安全概念和设计思想
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min)
2 hours to complete
访问控制机制
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min)
1 hour to complete
可追究机制
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.