Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

计算机系统安全的重要性与评测标准

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

计算机系统基本安全概念和设计思想

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

访问控制机制

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

可追究机制

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min)

