This class is aimed at people interested in understanding the basic science of plant biology. In this four lecture series, we'll first learn about the structure-function of plants and of plant cells. Then we'll try to understand how plants grow and develop, making such complex structures as flowers. Once we know how plants grow and develop, we'll then delve into understanding photosynthesis - how plants take carbon dioxide from the air and water from soil, and turn this into oxygen for us to breathe
Tel Aviv University (TAU) is Israel's largest institution of higher learning – with over 30,000 students and more than 125 schools and departments in nine faculties. Global in outlook and impact, it is consistently ranked among the world's top 100 universities, as well as the top 20 institutions in terms of scientific citations. A spirit of openness and innovation is evident in all of TAU's teaching and research activities, breaking down barriers between disciplines, and boldly striving to address the twenty-first century's most pressing challenges.
Course Introduction and Plant Cell Structure
Whole-Plant Structure
Photosynthesis
Plant genetic engineering
good but the quiz which is being given after every session should be more improved and they should show the correct answer so that we could learn our mistake
Very informative and amazing contents and video lectures. I loved it , will also recommend my friends to enroll in it. Respect and regard for professor
Very good. Each class is presented in a easy way, with short class, avoiding the course to become preachy, and with good classes about plant biotechnology
Excellent course with lots of information. Professor Chamovitz does a great job presenting this material. After this introductory course I realized how much more there is to learn about Plant Biology.
