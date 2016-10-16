About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Plant Biology
  • Biology
  • Genetics
  • Plant
Tel Aviv University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Introduction and Plant Cell Structure

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Whole-Plant Structure

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Photosynthesis

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Plant genetic engineering

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

