Welcome to the Power BI for Data Science and Analytics Course. This course helps learners become proficient in utilizing the Power BI tool for data analytics. Leverage important Power BI features to extract more valuable insights from data and visuals. Centralize your data with the help of dataflows for modeling data that can also be used for text and image analytics.
Analyzing Data by using the AI analytical features offered by Power BI
March 2024
27 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will be able to set an environment for analyzing datasets to apply various algorithms in Power BI. Gain a basic understanding of the importance of Data Science and Analytics. Construct AI-related results on the data to visualize important metrics that deal with anomaly detection, QnA etc.
28 videos5 readings9 assignments1 discussion prompt
In the second week of this course, You will be able to construct dataflows to prepare, transform, and centralize data for consistent and reusable reporting . Manage data such that AI features can be utilized effectively on the designed dataset.
20 videos4 readings10 assignments1 discussion prompt
In the third week of this course, we'll learn about techniques offered by Power BI to analyze text and images to gain insights from the data. Focus on using M Functions to model data according to user preference.
15 videos4 readings7 assignments
This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in working with Power BI.
1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
The "Power BI for Data Science and Analytics" course provides comprehensive insights into the full potential of AI features offered by the Power BI service. This course is designed to empower learners with the knowledge and skills needed to seamlessly utilize AI-generated reports for analysis and enable efficient data visualization.
This course caters to a diverse audience, embracing those new to the field as Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Business Analyst and Business Intelligence Developer will enhance their skills in Analytics, while BI Developers will gain insights into AI analytical features and visualization.
Yes, Prior working experience with MS Excel, RDBMS (Relational Database Management Systems), Python and Machine Learning is advantageous, offering a valuable foundation for this course. However, it is important to note that possessing proficiency in these tools is not obligatory.