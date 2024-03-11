Edureka
Power BI for Data Science and Analytics
Power BI for Data Science and Analytics

This course is part of Mastering Power BI for Data Analytics & Storytelling Specialization

Instructor: Edureka

What you'll learn

  • Analyzing Data by using the AI analytical features offered by Power BI

This course is part of the Mastering Power BI for Data Analytics & Storytelling Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will be able to set an environment for analyzing datasets to apply various algorithms in Power BI. Gain a basic understanding of the importance of Data Science and Analytics. Construct AI-related results on the data to visualize important metrics that deal with anomaly detection, QnA etc.

In the second week of this course, You will be able to construct dataflows to prepare, transform, and centralize data for consistent and reusable reporting . Manage data such that AI features can be utilized effectively on the designed dataset.

In the third week of this course, we'll learn about techniques offered by Power BI to analyze text and images to gain insights from the data. Focus on using M Functions to model data according to user preference.

This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in working with Power BI.

Instructor

Edureka
