Google Cloud
Production Machine Learning Systems - Português Brasileiro
Google Cloud

Production Machine Learning Systems - Português Brasileiro

Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Comparar as opções estática e dinâmica para treinamento e inferência

  • Gerenciar dependências de modelos

  • Ajustar treinamento distribuído para tolerância a falhas, replicação e outros

  • Exportar modelos para portabilidade

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 6 modules in this course

Neste módulo, mostramos os temas que serão abordados no curso e ensinamos a usar o Qwiklabs para fazer todos os laboratórios no Google Cloud.

Neste módulo, você vai entender o que um sistema de ML de produção precisa fazer e como atender a essas necessidades. Você também vai aprender a tomar decisões de design importantes e de alto nível relacionadas a treinamentos e disponibilização de modelos para conseguir o perfil de desempenho certo para seu modelo.

Neste módulo, você vai aprender a reconhecer as formas como o modelo fica dependente dos dados, tomar decisões de engenharia com foco nos custos, saber quando reverter os modelos para versões anteriores, depurar as causas do comportamento de um modelo observado e implementar um pipeline que seja imune a um tipo de dependência.

Neste módulo, você vai identificar as considerações sobre desempenho para modelos de machine learning. Os modelos de machine learning não são todos iguais. Em alguns modelos, o foco é melhorar o desempenho de E/S. Em outros, o objetivo é otimizar a velocidade de computação.

Entender as ferramentas e os sistemas disponíveis e quando usar modelos híbridos de machine learning.

Links dos PDFs de todos os módulos

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

