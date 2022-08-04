About this Course

Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Course 1 of 4 in the
UCI Project Management Professional Certificate
Beginner Level
Approx. 49 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Scope (Project Management)
  • Communication
  • Work Breakdown Structure
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
7 hours to complete

Introduction to Project Management

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Project Leadership

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Project Selection and Justification

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
5 hours to complete

The Project Charter

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Project Kickoff, PM Plan, and Agile PM

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Requirements Gathering

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

The Statement of Work

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Work Breakdown Structure

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

About the UCI Project Management Professional Certificate

UCI Project Management

Frequently Asked Questions

