Today’s fast track business and global environment emphasizes increasing project development efficiency while using fewer resources. This course shows you how to accomplish exactly this. Learn how to justify and select projects, and how stakeholders can influence projects. Identify the requirements necessary for defining project scope and create a list of tasks necessary to accomplish that scope. Create effective communication plans and assign responsibilities. Gain an understanding of the fundamentals of project planning through the use of scheduling software. Establish project requirements, objectives, and goals before defining the total project scope using a work breakdown structure (WBS). You’ll have the opportunity to apply what you learn to a case study that brings together the key elements of launching a project.
This course is part of the UCI Project Management Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Project Management
- Scope (Project Management)
- Communication
- Work Breakdown Structure
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Project Management
Project Leadership
Project Selection and Justification
The Project Charter
Project Kickoff, PM Plan, and Agile PM
Requirements Gathering
The Statement of Work
Work Breakdown Structure
Reviews
- 5 stars76.82%
- 4 stars19.74%
- 3 stars2.14%
- 2 stars0.85%
- 1 star0.42%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROJECT LAUNCH
This course has great content to advance your career in project management. I specially enjoy the case study solution approach to most course questions.
This was an excellent introduction to project management launch techniques and tools. It takes into consideration the difference between doing an exercise to de
Great work leading the class Paul. Really enjoyed your style and course curriculum.
Onward to Project Planning!
Great class! I like the class lived sessions, and instructor was well engage to help his students succeed in their assignment and in the course.
About the UCI Project Management Professional Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
What certificate do I earn for the completion of this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.