MM
May 3, 2020
Super enjoyable.\n\nWhat are patents, what they protect, how to apply for them and where are they valid. Interesting case studies are presented.\n\nThank you, Professor Clark and thank you Coursera!
SN
Dec 10, 2020
The course was eye opener. Learnt a lot of new different things bout patent, how to protect my ideas and Innovations and ways it can be stolen from me. Thanks to Coursera for this wonderful course.
By Mohsen M M•
May 4, 2020
Super enjoyable.
What are patents, what they protect, how to apply for them and where are they valid. Interesting case studies are presented.
Thank you, Professor Clark and thank you Coursera!
By SHIRAN Z•
Apr 8, 2018
Excellent. The only thing that's missing is walking through the patent application form and how is it built. And also who should we write as patent owners, ourselves or the company?
By Fernanda N•
Oct 20, 2018
This course resumes the basics of the patent wrold in a simple and super effective way. Highly recommended for everyone that wants to know more and know the reality on how to get a patent. The teacher in special is really good, congradulations!
Este curso retoma as noções básicas da patente de uma forma simples e super eficaz. Altamente recomendado para todos que querem saber mais e conhecer a realidade sobre como obter uma patente. O professor em especial é muito bom, parabéns!
By HRUSIKESH N•
Aug 14, 2021
The entire course was an exciting journey, and I adored Prof. CLARK and his teaching style. The effort he has put into the course shows, and I am glad for the opportunity to take it. The course is full of real-life examples and case studies and never stops being fascinating. I'm excited to put the concepts I've learned throughout, to good use in my professional career.
By Aditya S C•
Nov 15, 2019
The concepts were explained very well. I don't have any law background but could still understand it. The assignments and court cases discussed made it easier to understand the concepts.
By Mei-Ling H•
Jun 20, 2020
The course is well structured and the lecturer explains very well and clearly. I like in particular the part that the lecturer provided many examples which happened in reality.
By Vishwanath•
Dec 9, 2020
BEST COURSE, GAVE VALUABLE INFORMATION
By Maureen S•
Jun 4, 2021
Excellent course. Definitely recommend it for those with a practical knowledge of innovation, who need to understand the legal framework; as well as those with a theoretical legal knowledge, who need to understand how the legal principles work in real life. Very well taught and engaging. My only gripe is with the Peer-Graded Assessment process which can stall your progess if your results aren't unlocked.
By Sanskruti S•
Jun 19, 2020
This course reinforces the way a patent must be claimed and filed. It renders perfect way to write a patent and how to build it strong. The case studies help find way in courts as well. Though there is one point unexplained that is what if I innovate, whether I get a patent or the company I work for?
By Shobayo O•
Nov 29, 2020
It's a course I would highly recommend for everyone, innovators and IP enthusiasts. The course was very detailed on patent and how it builds a companies brand. The lectures were very enriching and educating, a big thank you to Prof. Theodore Clark!
By Muhammad A•
Sep 14, 2019
This course provide good insight of Patent world. The advance topics including business processes, software patents and case studies are really helpful. It gives good understanding of how patents are granted and complexities involved in it.
By Daryl L•
Apr 16, 2022
Very clear explanation, lots of recap/summaries. Emphasised the most important points, kept things simple and easy without missing out the important points. One of the most engaging lectures on Coursera.
By Suresh N•
Dec 10, 2020
The course was eye opener. Learnt a lot of new different things bout patent, how to protect my ideas and Innovations and ways it can be stolen from me. Thanks to Coursera for this wonderful course.
By LEE Y C•
Nov 27, 2020
The course is very well organized, interesting & useful. Prof. Theodore Clark used many great examples/ case studies in the course, that helped my learning a lot. Highly recommended.
By Arpit A•
Jun 5, 2020
Good course. It certainly helped me understand the basics of patenting process. Also the case studies discussed in this course were very interesting.
By Luis F G C•
Jul 1, 2019
Muy buen curso para sentar las bases en temas de propiedad intelectual, principalmente sobre todo lo relacionado a trámites de patentes de utilidad.
By Quentin A•
May 4, 2019
Fantastic class. Well taught, quick, entertaining, and interesting case studies.
This class gave me a solid foundation for working with patents.
By B U R•
Sep 23, 2020
The Course made this taught me the world of patent laws in an simple and eligible way. Thanks to the course instructor who taught us very well.
By samyuktha s•
Mar 27, 2020
course was very good had knowledge about many things after this course, they have explained each and everything with good examples.
By Dr K V C•
May 8, 2019
Course was well design, will helps the learner to get good exposure.
Everyone, want to work in this area need to attend this course.
By Pui m L•
Jul 24, 2020
Very interesting content. Well-supplemented with cases. Did not expect patent law to be this interesting and easy to understand.
By PAVIN K•
Jul 11, 2020
Protecting business innovation via patent is an useful course .this course is helpful for students for improving their knowledge
By Anna L•
Oct 20, 2018
Very interesting course with many examples.
Very clear and pleasant to follow. Gives a good general knowledge about patent law.
By Howlette T W Y•
May 24, 2020
For a beginner to Intellectual Property Law in relation to patents in the US, this course is sufficiently informative.
By Nishant P•
May 17, 2020
The instructor was damn good, and the course was extremely well structured. Wish the best for him and the entire team.