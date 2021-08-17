MM
Jun 18, 2020
Professor Clark makes an amazing job of keeping you engaged and always eager for the next lesson.
JP
Apr 8, 2018
Nice overview of the strategies for business to keep advantage in the market
By HRUSIKESH N•
Aug 17, 2021
This was my last course in the series of 4 lectures consisting of protecting business innovations using copyright, trademark, patent and strategy by Prof. CLARK. I really, really loved Prof. CLARK. The course was absolutely mesmerizing and I am sure the concepts l learned would serve me well throughout my professional career. It was highly systematic and complete with real life case studies, comparisons between brands and how they operated and played with strategies to strengthen their market positions. I really loved the approach of Prof. CLARK and will certainly remember this experience for a lifetime.
By John M•
Apr 24, 2021
Having completed one of the sister courses in this series of four, this module was equally informative and clear too. Prof Theodore Clark, narrates in a softly spoken yet authoritative manner. I can recommend as both an intermediate introduction or a professional refresher course.
By Muskan K•
Jun 4, 2020
Excellent course to understand and enjoy each aspect of IPR I would recommend to take all sequential course to enjoy. It starts with very basics, before taking this course I should not have any experience but now I went through it and provides me crucial Command on subject.
By Yury S•
Sep 14, 2021
Amazing course additionally addressing the business structure, marketing and law. Would recommend to any entrepreneur. One downside is the peer reviewed assignment in the end of the course - it will simply slow down your certificate very well.
By Devimaris C N T•
Jul 20, 2020
This course was amazing. Taught you how to protect your business in many ways. Be innovative and being a big firm is your motivation to be better from your competitors. See any potential from any aspect of business. Good luck, guys!
By YS C•
Oct 21, 2020
A interesting course and professor introduce some concept through case studies that can help us to understand the concept
By Mohsen M M•
Jun 19, 2020
Professor Clark makes an amazing job of keeping you engaged and always eager for the next lesson.
By Jesús S•
Apr 9, 2018
Nice overview of the strategies for business to keep advantage in the market
By Chris B•
Dec 2, 2021
I found the course very educational and instrtuctional.
By João B•
Jun 4, 2020
Excelent teacher and very good lectures
By Tran T T•
Jun 15, 2021
This course is useful for me !
By Manohar Z•
Aug 17, 2020
nice experience and learning
By Maureen S•
Jun 4, 2021
Excellent course. Materials could do with updating. Grading system for Assignment can be discouraging. But if you put the work in, you'll take away skills of great value in the real world.
By ishaan o•
Apr 10, 2019
good couse
By Kadambeswaran B•
Jun 7, 2019
The examples discussed were good.