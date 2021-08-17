Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Protecting Business Innovations via Strategy by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

4.6
stars
53 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

Protecting Business Innovations Via Strategy Watch Course Overview: https://youtu.be/mUja4iwbrTE Strategy can be useful for protecting business innovation when no other form of protection exist (e.g. copyright, patent & trademark). Strategy can also compliment and strengthen other forms of innovation protection. Understanding how to use strategy to protect innovation and limitation of strategy as a form of protection will be useful for business managers. This course will cover strategies from tangible resources to intangible strategies business employ to be successful. (1) Resource-based strategy (2) Move fast or get passed (3) e-commerce (4) Changing the rules This course is one part of a four course series focusing on protection of business innovations using copyright, patent, trademark and strategy, and these four courses may be taken in any order that is most beneficial to students interested in learning about protecting innovation. Other courses in the Protecting Business Innovations series: 1. Copyright: https://www.coursera.org/learn/protect-business-innovations-copyright 2. Trademark: https://www.coursera.org/learn/protect-business-innovations-trademark 3. Patent: https://www.coursera.org/learn/protect-business-innovations-patent 4. Strategy: https://www.coursera.org/learn/protect-business-innovations-strategy...

Top reviews

MM

Jun 18, 2020

Professor Clark makes an amazing job of keeping you engaged and always eager for the next lesson.

JP

Apr 8, 2018

Nice overview of the strategies for business to keep advantage in the market

By HRUSIKESH N

Aug 17, 2021

This was my last course in the series of 4 lectures consisting of protecting business innovations using copyright, trademark, patent and strategy by Prof. CLARK. I really, really loved Prof. CLARK. The course was absolutely mesmerizing and I am sure the concepts l learned would serve me well throughout my professional career. It was highly systematic and complete with real life case studies, comparisons between brands and how they operated and played with strategies to strengthen their market positions. I really loved the approach of Prof. CLARK and will certainly remember this experience for a lifetime.

By John M

Apr 24, 2021

Having completed one of the sister courses in this series of four, this module was equally informative and clear too. Prof Theodore Clark, narrates in a softly spoken yet authoritative manner. I can recommend as both an intermediate introduction or a professional refresher course.

By Muskan K

Jun 4, 2020

Excellent course to understand and enjoy each aspect of IPR I would recommend to take all sequential course to enjoy. It starts with very basics, before taking this course I should not have any experience but now I went through it and provides me crucial Command on subject.

By Yury S

Sep 14, 2021

Amazing course additionally addressing the business structure, marketing and law. Would recommend to any entrepreneur. One downside is the peer reviewed assignment in the end of the course - it will simply slow down your certificate very well.

By Devimaris C N T

Jul 20, 2020

This course was amazing. Taught you how to protect your business in many ways. Be innovative and being a big firm is your motivation to be better from your competitors. See any potential from any aspect of business. Good luck, guys!

By YS C

Oct 21, 2020

A interesting course and professor introduce some concept through case studies that can help us to understand the concept

By Mohsen M M

Jun 19, 2020

Professor Clark makes an amazing job of keeping you engaged and always eager for the next lesson.

By Jesús S

Apr 9, 2018

Nice overview of the strategies for business to keep advantage in the market

By Chris B

Dec 2, 2021

I found the course very educational and instrtuctional.

By João B

Jun 4, 2020

Excelent teacher and very good lectures

By Tran T T

Jun 15, 2021

This course is useful for me !

By Manohar Z

Aug 17, 2020

nice experience and learning

By Maureen S

Jun 4, 2021

E​xcellent course. Materials could do with updating. Grading system for Assignment can be discouraging. But if you put the work in, you'll take away skills of great value in the real world.

By ishaan o

Apr 10, 2019

good couse

By Kadambeswaran B

Jun 7, 2019

The examples discussed were good.

