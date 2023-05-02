Arizona State University
Prototyping
Arizona State University

Prototyping

This course is part of Rapid Prototyping Using 3D Printing Specialization

Taught in English

Keng Hsu

Instructor: Keng Hsu

Course

Beginner level

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
What you'll learn

  • Students will examine the what, why, and how of prototyping.

Assessments

6 quizzes

This course is part of the Rapid Prototyping Using 3D Printing Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
There are 4 modules in this course

In this short course, you will learn the what, why, and how of prototyping. After the course, you will be familiar with how to create prototypes, why to use them, and what tools are available to create them.

1 reading

In this module, you will learn the key principles of prototyping, why we use prototypes, and the various types of prototypes.

1 video6 readings2 quizzes

In this module learners will be introduced to the various tools and techniques of prototyping.

1 video3 readings2 quizzes

In this module learners will be introduced to various 3D printing technologies/tools for making prototypes.

3 videos2 readings2 quizzes

Keng Hsu
Arizona State University
3 Courses2,041 learners

Arizona State University

