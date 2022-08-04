A lot of code is building up from the most basic primitive elements of the language to increasingly faithful and meaningful things. In this course we will learn to author more complex ideas and capabilities in Python. In technical terms, you will learn dictionaries and how to work with them and nest them, functions, refactoring, and debugging, all of which are also thinking tools for the art of problem solving. We'll use this knowledge to explore our browsing history, interrogate a tweet, and draw pictures.
What you will learn
Explore your own web browsing habits and manage code complexity and reading manuals.
Discuss how Python understands complex and real world things, and practice looking under the hood of a single tweet.
Apply the building blocks of Python and turn it into a little language for drawing pictures.
Practice "debugging" code and learn to think the way code thinks.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Examining Your Own Web Browsing Habits in Python
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Representing Complex Ideas in Python
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min)
4 hours to complete
Making Pictures with Robots
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
A Strategy for Hunting Bugs
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
