What you will learn

  • Explore your own web browsing habits and manage code complexity and reading manuals.

  • Discuss how Python understands complex and real world things, and practice looking under the hood of a single tweet.

  • Apply the building blocks of Python and turn it into a little language for drawing pictures.

  • Practice "debugging" code and learn to think the way code thinks.

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Examining Your Own Web Browsing Habits in Python

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Representing Complex Ideas in Python

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Making Pictures with Robots

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

A Strategy for Hunting Bugs

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Python Basics for Online Research

