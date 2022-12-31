Python Essentials for MLOps is a course designed to provide learners with the fundamental Python skills needed to succeed in an MLOps role. This course covers the basics of the Python programming language, including data types, functions, modules and testing techniques. It also covers how to work effectively with data sets and other data science tasks with Pandas and NumPy. Through a series of hands-on exercises, learners will gain practical experience working with Python in the context of an MLOps workflow. By the end of the course, learners will have the necessary skills to write Python scripts for automating common MLOps tasks. This course is ideal for anyone looking to break into the field of MLOps or for experienced MLOps professionals who want to improve their Python skills.
Python Essentials for MLOpsDuke University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Some experience in working with Python, Git for version control, Docker for containerization and Kubernetes for deployment and scaling.
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Work with logic in Python, assigning variables and using different data structures.
Write, run and debug tests using Pytest to validate your work.
Interact with APIs and SDKs to build command-line tools and HTTP APIs to solve and automate Machine Learning problems.
Skills you will gain
- Information Engineering
- MLOps
- Machine Learning
- Python Programming
- Test Automation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Introduction to Python
5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete
Python Functions and Classes
5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete
Testing in Python
5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 66 min)
5 hours to complete
Introduction to Pandas and NumPy
5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 60 min)
