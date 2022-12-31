About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some experience in working with Python, Git for version control, Docker for containerization and Kubernetes for deployment and scaling.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Work with logic in Python, assigning variables and using different data structures.

  • Write, run and debug tests using Pytest to validate your work.

  • Interact with APIs and SDKs to build command-line tools and HTTP APIs to solve and automate Machine Learning problems.

Skills you will gain

  • Information Engineering
  • MLOps
  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Test Automation
Intermediate Level

Some experience in working with Python, Git for version control, Docker for containerization and Kubernetes for deployment and scaling.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Introduction to Python

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Python Functions and Classes

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Testing in Python

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 66 min)
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Introduction to Pandas and NumPy

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 60 min)

