Engage in over 40 hands-on challenges to solidify your grasp of React's core concepts and sharpen your problem-solving skills. Each challenge mirrors real-world coding scenarios, ensuring a practical and interactive learning journey.
React JS Challenges
This course is part of Become a Professional React Developer Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Test your understanding of React and enhance your ability to solve problems.
Gain practical experience in using React to develop games, apps, features, and tests.
February 2024
1 quiz
There is 1 module in this course
With more than 40 interactive, real-world challenges, you will test your understanding of React's fundamental concepts and enhance your ability to solve problems.
What's included
1 quiz82 plugins
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.