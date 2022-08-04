IBM
Scrum Master Essentials
Scrum Master Essentials

This course is part of IBM IT Project Manager Professional Certificate

What you'll learn

  • Describe scrum basics, including the product backlog, user stories, and the end-to-end scrum process

  • Illustrate effective facilitation and coaching techniques essential to navigate the everyday challenges of sprint planning and an active sprint

  • Summarize the role of a Scrum Master as a servant leader

  • Identify and navigate change changes to ensure the overall goals of the scrum are satisfied

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Project Management
  • Category: Agile Management
  • Category: Scrum (Software Development)

This course is part of the IBM IT Project Manager Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
