"Neste curso, os desenvolvedores de apps aprendem a criar e desenvolver aplicativos nativos da nuvem que se integram totalmente aos serviços gerenciados do Google Cloud. Com as apresentações, as demonstrações e os laboratórios práticos, os participantes vão aprender a desenvolver aplicativos mais seguros, implementar o gerenciamento de identidades federadas e integrar componentes de aplicativos usando mensagens, processamento orientado a eventos e gateways de API.
Securing and Integrating Components of Your App - Português
Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)
Course
What you'll learn
Criar aplicativos inteligentes usando APIs de machine learning pré-treinadas
Implementar um aplicativo sem servidor usando o Cloud Functions
Implementar o gerenciamento de identidades federadas usando o Firebase Authentication
Implementar uma arquitetura acoplada com flexibilidade usando o Pub/Sub como uma plataforma de mensagens
February 2024
9 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
Este módulo aborda o processamento de autenticações e autorizações no seu aplicativo no Google Cloud.
Este módulo apresenta o Pub/Sub e aproveita o serviço nos seus aplicativos.
Este módulo aborda maneiras de adicionar inteligência ao seu aplicativo, incluindo APIs de machine learning pré-treinadas.
Este módulo apresenta o Cloud Functions e como é possível aproveitar as funções nos seus aplicativos sem servidor.
Este módulo apresenta como é possível aproveitar o Cloud Endpoints nos seus aplicativos do Cloud Endpoints.
