Securing and Integrating Components of Your App - Português
Securing and Integrating Components of Your App - Português

Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Criar aplicativos inteligentes usando APIs de machine learning pré-treinadas

  • Implementar um aplicativo sem servidor usando o Cloud Functions

  • Implementar o gerenciamento de identidades federadas usando o Firebase Authentication

  • Implementar uma arquitetura acoplada com flexibilidade usando o Pub/Sub como uma plataforma de mensagens

There are 5 modules in this course

Este módulo aborda o processamento de autenticações e autorizações no seu aplicativo no Google Cloud.

What's included

7 videos1 reading2 quizzes3 app items

Este módulo apresenta o Pub/Sub e aproveita o serviço nos seus aplicativos.

What's included

5 videos2 quizzes3 app items

Este módulo aborda maneiras de adicionar inteligência ao seu aplicativo, incluindo APIs de machine learning pré-treinadas.

What's included

2 videos2 quizzes

Este módulo apresenta o Cloud Functions e como é possível aproveitar as funções nos seus aplicativos sem servidor.

What's included

5 videos2 quizzes1 app item

Este módulo apresenta como é possível aproveitar o Cloud Endpoints nos seus aplicativos do Cloud Endpoints.

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 app item

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

