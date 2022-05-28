About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Splunk Knowledge Manager Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Convert classic dashboards to the Dashboard Studio, define the dashboard definition, manage and troubleshooting dashboards.

  • Create prototypes, layouts, add and clone visualizations, build dynamic drilldowns, use auto-alignment, customize dashboard backgrounds

  • Use dynamic coloring for visualizations, set dashboard defaults, define data source types, create search annotations, and more.

  • Improve dashboard efficiency, schedule, and accelerate reports, use base and chain searches, data models, set dashboard defaults.

Skills you will gain

  • Prototyping
  • Dashboards
  • Dashboard Framework
  • Grid and Absolute Layouts
  • Visualization Types
Course 3 of 3 in the
Splunk Knowledge Manager Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Splunk Inc.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Dashboards

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 83 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Dynamic Dashboards

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 102 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Creating Maps

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 76 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Splunk Knowledge Manager Specialization

Splunk Knowledge Manager

