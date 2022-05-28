In this course, you will go beyond dashboard basics and learn about Dashboard Studio's underlying framework, the dashboard development process from prototyping and wireframing to troubleshooting as well as adding visualizations, dynamic coloring and drilldowns. Then you will go further by making your dashboards interactive with user inputs. You will learn how to use mock data, add annotation searches to a visualization, and improve dashboard performance. Finally, you will take a deep dive into maps using the classic simple XML framework where you will learn how to create cluster and choropleth maps, customize their color, and make them interactive.
Convert classic dashboards to the Dashboard Studio, define the dashboard definition, manage and troubleshooting dashboards.
Create prototypes, layouts, add and clone visualizations, build dynamic drilldowns, use auto-alignment, customize dashboard backgrounds
Use dynamic coloring for visualizations, set dashboard defaults, define data source types, create search annotations, and more.
Improve dashboard efficiency, schedule, and accelerate reports, use base and chain searches, data models, set dashboard defaults.
- Prototyping
- Dashboards
- Dashboard Framework
- Grid and Absolute Layouts
- Visualization Types
Splunk Inc.
The Splunk platform is designed to remove the barriers between data and action, so that everyone thrives in the Data Age. We’re empowering IT, DevOps and security teams to transform their organizations with data from any source and on any timescale.
Introduction to Dashboards
This module is designed for users who want to learn best practices for building dashboards in the Dashboard Studio. It focuses on dashboard creation, including prototyping, the dashboard definition, layout types, adding visualizations, and dynamic coloring.
Dynamic Dashboards
This module is designed for users who want to learn best practices for building dashboards in the Dashboard Studio. It focuses on creating inputs, chain searches, event annotations, and improving dashboard performance.
Creating Maps
This module is designed for Splunk users who want to create maps in the classic, simple XML framework.
About the Splunk Knowledge Manager Specialization
By completing the Splunk Knowledge Manager 101, 102 & 103, you will be able to create knowledge objects including lookups, data models, and different types of fields. In addition to this, you will learn to build dashboards and add inputs for filtering.
