Strategic Public Relations Planning
Strategic Public Relations Planning

Taught in English

Course

Jess Todtfeld

Instructor: Jess Todtfeld

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze and assess complex PR situations.

  • Develop strategic PR solutions that align with corporate communication objectives.

  • Create comprehensive PR plans that incorporate ethical considerations, media relations tactics, and crisis management strategies.

  • Evaluate the effectiveness of PR campaigns using advanced metrics and modify strategies based on data-driven insights.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Introduction and PR Fundamentals provides an overview of the foundational concepts of Public Relations (PR), covering its definition, importance, evolution in the digital age, strategic planning process, key stakeholders, current trends, and setting PR goals.

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 2 focuses on understanding target audiences, crafting tailored messages, and employing effective PR tactics and channels. It delves into audience segmentation, persona development, persuasive messaging, brand voice consistency, and channel selection, emphasizing the synthesis of these elements for impactful communication strategies.

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Execution and Evaluation focuses on the practical implementation and assessment of public relations (PR) campaigns. It covers key aspects such as budgeting, resource allocation, monitoring, measuring, ethics, and crisis management.

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 4 delves into the strategic planning process of Public Relations (PR), focusing on integrating various elements into a cohesive plan, implementing strategies effectively, and fostering a mindset of continuous learning and adaptability in the dynamic PR landscape.

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Jess Todtfeld
1 Course

