In the realm of modern public relations, practitioners face evolving challenges due to shifting media dynamics, new tools, and emerging opportunities. This course provides a comprehensive exploration of strategic PR planning within corporate communication, covering foundational concepts, measurement analysis, ethics, and execution. Real-world examples offer context and insights to reinforce key concepts.
Strategic Public Relations Planning
Analyze and assess complex PR situations.
Develop strategic PR solutions that align with corporate communication objectives.
Create comprehensive PR plans that incorporate ethical considerations, media relations tactics, and crisis management strategies.
Evaluate the effectiveness of PR campaigns using advanced metrics and modify strategies based on data-driven insights.
March 2024
4 assignments
Introduction and PR Fundamentals provides an overview of the foundational concepts of Public Relations (PR), covering its definition, importance, evolution in the digital age, strategic planning process, key stakeholders, current trends, and setting PR goals.
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 2 focuses on understanding target audiences, crafting tailored messages, and employing effective PR tactics and channels. It delves into audience segmentation, persona development, persuasive messaging, brand voice consistency, and channel selection, emphasizing the synthesis of these elements for impactful communication strategies.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Execution and Evaluation focuses on the practical implementation and assessment of public relations (PR) campaigns. It covers key aspects such as budgeting, resource allocation, monitoring, measuring, ethics, and crisis management.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 4 delves into the strategic planning process of Public Relations (PR), focusing on integrating various elements into a cohesive plan, implementing strategies effectively, and fostering a mindset of continuous learning and adaptability in the dynamic PR landscape.
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
