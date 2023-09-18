Google
시스템 관리 및 IT 인프라 서비스
This course is part of Google IT 지원 수료증 이수 과정 Professional Certificate

Taught in Korean

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Skills you'll gain

This course is part of the Google IT 지원 수료증 이수 과정 Professional Certificate
There are 6 modules in this course

IT 지원 전문 수료증 과정의 시스템 관리 강좌를 시작합니다. 강좌 1주 차에는 시스템 관리의 기초 내용을 다룹니다. 조직 정책, IT 인프라 서비스, 사용자 및 하드웨어 프로비저닝, 정기적인 유지보수, 문제 해결, 잠재적 문제 관리에 대해 알아봅니다. 이 강좌를 마치고 나면 시스템 관리자의 역할과 책임을 이해하게 됩니다. 그럼 시작해볼까요?

What's included

16 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

강좌 2주 차에는 네트워크와 인프라 서비스에 대해 알아봅니다. IT 인프라 서비스의 개념과 시스템 관리에서 해당 서비스의 역할을 다루겠습니다. 서버 운영체제, 가상화, 네트워크 서비스, 웹 서비스용 DNS 및 네트워크 서비스 문제 해결 방법에 관해서도 살펴봅니다. 이 강좌를 마치고 나면 시스템 관리 작업을 처리할 때 사용하는 가장 일반적인 IT 인프라 서비스를 이해하게 됩니다.

What's included

23 videos6 readings7 quizzes3 app items

강좌 3주 차에는 소프트웨어와 플랫폼 서비스를 살펴봅니다. 기술 직무를 담당하면서 접할 수 있는 소프트웨어 및 플랫폼 서비스 유형과 관리 방법을 다루고, 이메일 서비스, 보안 서비스, 파일 서비스, 인쇄 서비스, 플랫폼 서비스를 구성하는 방법을 알아봅니다. 플랫폼 서비스 문제와 일반적인 문제를 해결하는 방법도 살펴봅니다. 이 강좌를 마치고 나면, 비즈니스 생산성과 정보 보안을 유지하고 사용자에게 애플리케이션을 제공하도록 IT 인프라 서비스를 설정하고 관리하는 방법을 이해할 수 있습니다.

What's included

16 videos10 readings5 quizzes1 app item

강좌 4주 차에는 디렉터리 서비스를 알아봅니다. 특히 가장 널리 사용되는 두 가지 디렉터리 서비스, 즉 Active Directory와 OpenLDAP이 작동하는 방식에 관해 다룹니다. 중앙 집중식 관리의 개념을 알아보고 이 관리를 통해 시스템 관리자가 IT 인프라의 수많은 부분을 유지보수하고 지원하는 방법을 살펴보겠습니다. 이 강의를 마치고 나면 Active Directory와 OpenLDAP에서 사용자와 비밀번호를 추가하고 그룹 정책을 사용하는 방법을 이해할 수 있습니다.

What's included

19 videos11 readings5 quizzes1 app item

이 강좌의 다섯 번째 주에는 데이터 복구 및 백업에 대해 배웁니다. 모든 기술 역할을 담당하는 사람은 데이터를 백업하고 복구하는 방법을 알아야 합니다. 시스템 관리의 경우에는 더욱 중요합니다. 재해 복구 계획 설계 및 사후 문서 작성과 같은 일반적인 기업 관행에 관해서도 배울 것입니다. 이 강좌가 끝나면 현장과 오프사이트 백업 사이의 장단점을 이해하고, 백업과 복구 테스트의 가치와 중요성을 파악하며, 데이터 백업의 다양한 옵션과 위험을 알고, 재해 복구 계획의 용도와 콘텐츠를 이해할 수 있습니다.

What's included

13 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

축하합니다. 이제 강좌의 마지막 주 학습을 시작합니다. 이 강좌의 마지막 주에는 전적으로 마지막 프로젝트를 다룹니다. 마지막 프로젝트에서는 시스템 관리 상담을 제공하여 이 강좌에서 배운 모든 스킬을 적용합니다. 실제를 기반으로 한 세 개의 가상의 회사 내 IT 인프라를 평가하고 IT 인프라를 지원하는 방법에 관한 제안과 조언을 제공합니다. 이 프로젝트가 끝나면 시스템 관리자의 스킬과 문제 해결 기술을 시연합니다. 좋은 결과 얻으시길 바랍니다.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

