이 강좌는 컴퓨터 네트워킹을 개괄적으로 이해할 수 있도록 마련된 것입니다. 최신 네트워킹 기술 및 프로토콜 기초부터 클라우드 개요, 실무 적용 및 네트워크 문제 해결까지 모든 내용을 다룹니다.
컴퓨터 네트워킹의 모든 것
This course is part of Google IT 지원 수료증 이수 과정 Professional Certificate
Taught in Korean
IT 지원 전문 수료증의 네트워킹 강좌를 시작합니다. 첫 주에는 컴퓨터 네트워킹의 기초를 다룹니다. TCP/IP 및 OSI 네트워킹 모델을 알아보고 네트워크 계층이 함께 작동하는 방식을 살펴봅니다. 또한 케이블, 허브 및 스위치, 라우터, 서버 및 클라이언트 등 네트워킹 기기의 기본 사항도 배웁니다. 네트워킹 모델의 물리적 계층 및 데이터 링크 계층을 자세히 살펴볼 것입니다. 이 모듈을 마치면 네트워크 모델의 여러 계층이 어떻게 모두 연결되어 네트워크를 구성하는지 이해할 수 있습니다.
본 강좌의 2주차에는 네트워크 계층을 좀 더 자세히 살펴볼 것입니다. IP 주소 지정 체계와 서브넷팅(subnetting)의 작동 원리를 알아보고 캡슐화의 작동 방식, ARP와 같은 프로토콜을 통해 다양한 네트워크 계층이 소통하는 방법을 살펴볼 것입니다. 또한 라우팅의 기본 사항, 라우팅 프로토콜, 인터넷의 작동 원리도 다룰 것입니다. 이 모듈을 마치고 나면 IP 주소 지정 체계를 설명하고, 서브넷팅의 작동 원리를 이해하고, 이진 연산을 수행하여 서브넷을 설명하고, 인터넷의 작동 원리를 이해할 수 있게 될 것입니다.
본 강좌의 3주차에는 전송 및 애플리케이션 계층을 살펴볼 것입니다. 이 강의를 마치면 TCP 포트 및 소켓을 설명하고, TCP 헤더의 다양한 구성요소를 식별하고, 연결 지향(connection-oriented) 프로토콜과 비연결(connectionless) 프로토콜의 차이점을 보여주고, TCP를 사용하여 데이터 무결성을 보장하는 방법을 설명할 수 있게 될 것입니다.
이 강좌의 4주차에는 네트워킹 서비스를 살펴봅니다. DNS가 필요한 이유와 작동 방식을 알아보고 DHCP를 통해 네트워크 관리 작업을 더 간단하게 만드는 방법도 보여드릴 것입니다. 이 강의를 마치면 DNS와 DHCP의 작동 방식, NAT 기술을 통해 네트워크의 보안을 유지하는 방법, VPN 및 프록시를 사용하여 사용자가 서로 안전하게 연결하는 방법을 설명할 수 있게 될 것입니다.
이 강좌의 5주차에는 인터넷의 역사, 인터넷이 어떻게 발전했는지, 오늘날 어떻게 작동하는지를 살펴봅니다. 케이블, 무선 및 모바일 데이터 연결, 광섬유 연결 등 인터넷에 연결하는 다양한 방법을 이해합니다. 이 강의를 마치면 WAN의 구성요소를 정의하고 무선 및 셀룰러 네트워킹의 기본 사항을 설명할 수 있습니다.
이제 강좌의 마지막 주 학습을 시작합니다. 마지막 주에는 컴퓨터 네트워킹의 미래를 살펴볼 것입니다. 많이 사용되는 운영체제를 사용하여 네트워크 문제를 해결하는 실용적인 측면도 다루게 됩니다. 이 강의를 마치면 Microsoft Windows, MacOS 및 Linux 운영체제에서 제공되는 도구를 사용하여 여러 가지 일반적인 네트워크 연결 문제를 감지하고 해결할 수 있습니다.
