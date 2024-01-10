이 강좌는 엔트리 레벨 IT 지원 전문가의 역할을 준비하는 것을 목표로 하는 강좌 중 첫 번째 강좌입니다. 이 강좌에서 여러분은 정보 기술(IT) 세계에 입문하게 됩니다. 또한 컴퓨터 하드웨어, 인터넷, 컴퓨터 소프트웨어, 문제 해결 및 고객 서비스와 같은 정보 기술의 다양한 면에 대해 배웁니다. 이 강좌에서는 이 수료증 과정에서 다룰 내용을 개괄적으로 이해할 수 있도록 마련된 다양한 IT 주제를 다룹니다.
기술 지원 기초
Taught in Korean
IT 지원 전문 수료증의 첫 번째 강좌인 기술 지원 기초를 시작합니다. 이 강좌에 등록하신 분들은 기술 분야 커리어의 첫 걸음을 내딛으신 것입니다. 첫 주에는 컴퓨터가 어떻게 발명되었고, 시간이 지나면서 어떻게 진화했으며 지금은 어떻게 작동하는지 배웁니다. 또한 'IT 지원 전문가'란 무엇이며, 어떤 일을 하는지도 배웁니다. 이 모듈을 마치고 나면, 바이너리를 사용하여 컴퓨터처럼 계산하는 방법을 알게 되며 이런 계산 방식이 왜 그렇게 강력한 힘을 가지는지를 이해할 수 있습니다. 그럼 시작해 볼까요?
이 과정의 두 번째 주에는 컴퓨터 안에 무엇이 들어 있는지 알아봅니다. 컴퓨터 내부의 하드웨어 구성요소 또는 다른 부품에 대해 모두 배웁니다. 각 구성요소가 수행하는 작업과, 함께 작동하여 컴퓨터 기능을 수행하는 방법에 대해 알아보겠습니다. 이 모듈을 마치면 컴퓨터를 처음부터 만드는 방법도 알게 됩니다!
본 강좌의 3주차에는 운영체제를 익힙니다. 오늘날 가장 널리 사용되는 운영체제에 대해 알아보고 운영체제가 컴퓨터 하드웨어와 상호작용하는 방식을 배웁니다. 운영체제의 시동 프로세스에 대해 배우고 Windows, Linux, Mac OS X 운영체제를 처음부터 설치하는 방법을 살펴봅니다. 이 모듈 마지막에는 퀵랩스(Qwiklabs) 환경을 통해 Windows 및 Linux 운영체제와 직접 상호작용해 봅니다.
이 강좌의 4주차에는 컴퓨터 네트워킹에 대해 배웁니다. 인터넷의 역사와 ‘웹’이 실제로 무엇인지를 살펴보겠습니다. 또한 인터넷 개인 정보 보호, 보안, 인터넷의 미래에 대해서도 논의합니다. 오늘날에도 인터넷에 한계가 있는 이유를 이해하게 됩니다. 이 모듈을 마치면 인터넷이 어떻게 작동하는지 이해하고 인터넷이 세상에 미친 긍정적인 영향과 부정적인 영향을 모두 인식하게 됩니다.
이 강좌의 다섯 번째 주에는 컴퓨터 소프트웨어에 대해 배웁니다. 실제로 소프트웨어가 무엇인지와 IT 지원 전문가로서 접할 수 있는 다양한 유형의 소프트웨어에 대해 알아봅니다. 또한 소프트웨어를 관리하는 방법과 '추상화' 개념을 다시 살펴볼 것입니다. 이 모듈을 마치면 Qwiklabs 환경을 사용하여 Windows 및 Linux 운영체제에서 소프트웨어를 설치, 업데이트하고 제거할 수 있습니다.
이제 강좌의 마지막 주 학습을 시작합니다. 마지막 주에는 문제 해결 및 고객 지원의 중요성을 알아봅니다. 헬프 데스크나 데스크톱 지원 직무에서 직면할 수 있는 몇 가지 실제 시나리오를 살펴보겠습니다. 기술 직무에서 사용자와 공감하는 것이 왜 매우 중요한지 배웁니다. 마지막으로 문서 작성이 IT 직무에 중요한 이유를 알아보겠습니다. 이 모듈을 마치면 소프트 스킬 활용 및 문서 작성을 통해 다른 사람들과 소통할 수 있습니다.
