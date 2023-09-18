Google
IT 보안: 디지털 다크 아트로부터 보호
Google

IT 보안: 디지털 다크 아트로부터 보호

This course is part of Google IT 지원 수료증 이수 과정 Professional Certificate

Taught in Korean

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
23 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

24 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
23 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Security expertise

This course is part of the Google IT 지원 수료증 이수 과정 Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Google
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

IT 지원 전문 수료증의 IT 보안 강좌를 시작합니다. 이 강좌의 1주 차에는 IT 환경의 보안 기초를 다룰 것입니다. 보안 위험, 취약점, 위협을 정의하고 인식하는 방법을 배웁니다. 조직에서 가장 일반적인 보안 공격을 식별하고 보안이 'CIA' 원칙 중심으로 어떻게 돌아가는지 이해합니다. 이 강의를 완료하고 나면 악성 소프트웨어의 유형, 네트워크 공격, 클라이언트 측 공격뿐 아니라 업무 환경에서 접하게 될 필수 보안 용어를 알게 됩니다.

What's included

10 videos7 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

이 강좌의 2주 차에는 암호화에 대해 배울 것입니다. 다양한 유형의 암호화 방법과 그 작동 방식을 살펴봅니다. 암호화에 사용되는 가장 일반적인 알고리즘을 살펴보고 이들이 시간에 따라 어떻게 발전했는지 알아봅니다. 이 강의를 완료하고 나면 대칭 암호화, 비대칭 암호화 및 해싱의 작동 방식을 이해하고 직장에서 접할 수 있는 시나리오에 가장 적합한 암호화 방법을 선택하는 방법을 알게 됩니다.

What's included

14 videos9 readings5 quizzes2 app items

이 강좌의 3주 차에는 사이버 보안의 '세 가지 A'에 대해 알아볼 것입니다. 여러분이 어떤 기술 직무를 수행하든 조직에서 인증, 권한 부여, 계정 관리가 어떻게 이루어지는지 알아두어야 합니다. 이 강의를 완료하고 나면 조직의 사용자에게 가장 적합한 인증 및 권한 부여 방법과 액세스 수준을 선택할 수 있게 됩니다.

What's included

14 videos2 readings3 quizzes

이 강좌의 4주 차에는 보안 네트워크 아키텍처에 대해 알아볼 것입니다. 네트워크 환경에 보안 조치를 구현하는 방법을 아는 것은 매우 중요하므로, 조직의 네트워크를 보호하기 위한 권장사항을 살펴볼 것입니다. 무선 네트워크의 위험 요소와 이를 완화하는 방법도 알아봅니다. 또한 네트워크 트래픽을 모니터링하고 패킷 캡처를 읽는 방법을 다룹니다. 이 강의를 완료하고 나면 VPN, 프록시, 역방향 프록시의 원리, 802.1X가 네트워크 보호에 중요한 이유, WPA/WPA2가 WEP보다 좋은 이유, tcpdump를 사용하여 네트워크에서 패킷을 캡처 및 분석하는 방법을 이해하게 됩니다. 많은 내용을 다루지만, IT 지원 전문가에게 유용한 정보이므로 알아 두어야 합니다.

What's included

11 videos7 readings4 quizzes1 app item

이 강좌의 5주 차에는 보안 방어를 더 심도 있게 살펴볼 것입니다. 시스템 강화 및 애플리케이션 강화 방법을 구현하고 OS 보안 정책을 결정하는 방법도 알아볼 것입니다. 이 강의를 완료하고 나면 시스템의 불필요한 구성요소를 비활성화하는 것이 중요한 이유를 이해하고, 호스트 기반 방화벽에 대해 알아보고, 멀웨어 방지 보호 조치를 설정하고, 디스크 암호화를 구현하고, 소프트웨어 패치 관리 및 애플리케이션 정책을 구성하게 됩니다.

What's included

9 videos3 readings3 quizzes

축하합니다. 드디어 강좌의 마지막 주 학습을 시작합니다. 이 강좌의 마지막 주에는 보안을 위한 기업 문화를 조성하는 방법을 살펴볼 것입니다. 보안의 세 가지 목표를 달성하기 위한 적절한 조치를 결정하는 것은 모든 기술 직무에서 중요합니다. 이 강의를 완료하고 나면 이 강좌에서 배운 스킬을 활용하여 조직을 위한 보안 계획을 개발할 수 있게 됩니다. 마지막까지 최선을 다하시기 바랍니다.

What's included

16 videos6 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

Instructor

Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
324 Courses9,338,944 learners

Offered by

Google

Recommended if you're interested in Security

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Security? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions