這堂課程將說明變換器架構，以及基於變換器的雙向編碼器表示技術 (BERT) 模型，同時帶您瞭解變換器架構的主要組成 (如自我注意力機制) 和如何用架構建立 BERT 模型。此外，也會介紹 BERT 適用的各種任務，像是文字分類、問題回答和自然語言推論。課程預計約 45 分鐘。
Transformer Models and BERT Model - 繁體中文
Taught in Chinese (Traditional)
Course
What you'll learn
瞭解變換器架構的主要組成
認識如何使用變換器建立 BERT 模型
使用 BERT 解決不同的自然語言處理 (NLP) 任務
1 quiz
There is 1 module in this course
在這個單元中，您可以瞭解變換器架構的主要組成 (如自我注意力機制) 和如何用架構建立 BERT 模型，同時認識 BERT 適用的各種任務，像是文字分類、問題回答和自然語言推論。
2 videos1 reading1 quiz
Instructor
