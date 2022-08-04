About this Course

What you will learn

  • データやデータ分析結果を共有するためのデータ ビジュアライゼーション活用について説明する

  • データ ビジュアライゼーション ツールとしての Tableau とその使用方法を理解する

  • データ主導のストーリーとは何か、その重要性と属性を説明する

  • 効果的なプレゼンテーションに関する原則と実践方法を説明する

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Visualizing data

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min), 13 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Creating data visualizations with Tableau

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Crafting data stories

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Developing presentations and slideshows

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 68 min), 7 readings, 8 quizzes

