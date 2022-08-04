Google データアナリティクスプロフェッショナル認定プログラムの 6 つめのコースです。このプログラムでは、エントリーレベルのデータアナリストの仕事に就くために必要なスキルを身につけることができます。このコースでは、データ分析プロセスを完了し、データから発見したことを視覚化、プレゼンテーションする方法を学びます。ビジュアル ダッシュボードなどのデータビジュアライゼーションの手法を活用して、データに命を吹き込んでいきます。また、プレゼンテーションに効果的なビジュアライゼーションを作成できるプラットフォーム Tableau についても学びます。現職の Google データ アナリストが、最適なツールやリソースを使って、一般的なアナリスト業務を遂行する実践的な方法を指導します。
表計算ソフトやデータ アナリティクスに関する業務経験は不要です。高校レベルの数学と、ものの仕組みに対する好奇心があれば十分です。
データやデータ分析結果を共有するためのデータ ビジュアライゼーション活用について説明する
データ ビジュアライゼーション ツールとしての Tableau とその使用方法を理解する
データ主導のストーリーとは何か、その重要性と属性を説明する
効果的なプレゼンテーションに関する原則と実践方法を説明する
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Visualizing data
Data visualization is the graphical representation of data. In this part of the course, you’ll be introduced to key concepts, including accessibility, design thinking, and other factors that play a role in visualizing the data in your analysis.
Creating data visualizations with Tableau
Tableau is a tool that helps data analysts create effective data visualizations. In this part of the course, you’ll learn all about Tableau and explore the importance of creativity and clarity while visualizing your data analysis findings.
Crafting data stories
Connecting your objective with your data through insights is essential to good data storytelling. In this part of the course, you’ll learn about data-driven stories and their attributes. You’ll also gain an understanding of how to use Tableau to create dashboards and dashboard filters.
Developing presentations and slideshows
In this part of the course, you’ll discover how to give an effective presentation about your data analysis. You’ll consider all aspects of your analysis when creating the presentation, as well as how to create clear, accessible, and convincing data visualizations. In addition, you’ll learn how to anticipate and respond to potential limitations and questions that may arise.
データ分析という高成長分野での新しいキャリアに必要な力をつけることができます。経験や学位は必要ありません。Google 考案の専門的なトレーニングを受けることができます。データ分析とは、結論を導き出し、予測を立て、情報に基づいた意思決定を行うためにデータを収集、変換、整理することです。8 つのコースで、エントリーレベルの職につくための需要の高いスキルを身に付けます。実際にデータ分析の基礎から自身のキャリアを始めた Google の社員から学ぶことができます。週 10 時間以下の学習で、6ヶ月以内に修了が可能。ジュニアまたはアソシエイトデータアナリスト、データベース管理者などの職を得るための準備ができます。米国の Google 認定資格取得者の 75% が、認定資格修了後 6 か月以内にキャリアが向上したと報告しています* Google の全キャリア認定資格については、こちらをご覧ください。¹Burning Glass: レイバーインサイト（過去 12 カ月：2020 年 2 月 1 日～2021 年 1 月 31 日）*プログラム卒業生のアンケート回答：米国 2021 年
