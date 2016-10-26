In this Capstone project, you will have to choose between three different characters (each with a unique set of financial constraints and objectives) and design an appropriate wealth plan for them over the next 5 years.
- Investment Management
- Microsoft Excel
- Finance
- Investment
University of Geneva
Founded in 1559, the University of Geneva (UNIGE) is one of Europe's leading universities. Devoted to research, education and dialogue, the UNIGE shares the international calling of its host city, Geneva, a centre of international and multicultural activities with a venerable cosmopolitan tradition.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Client Profile
Investment Policy
First Reporting and Rebalancing
Final Reporting
TOP REVIEWS FROM PLANNING YOUR CLIENT'S WEALTH OVER A 5-YEAR HORIZON
Practical approach that will allow you to build and manage real portfolios. Really interesting! Thanks to everyone involved in the creation of this specialisation.
Practical Problems were so well organized, it was rather fun working out the solutions.. It was superb experience.
Great course! This course will give you a preparation of real-life investment planning for clients. If you have a chance, don't missed it.
Excellent! Well design project for the end of Specialization.
About the Investment Management Specialization
In this Specialization, you will understand how investment strategies are designed to reach financial goals in a global context. You will learn the theory that underlies strong investment decisions, as well as practical, real-world skills that you can apply when discussing investment proposals with your advisor, managing your personal assets or your client’s investment portfolio. You will start by developing a global understanding of financial markets and what impacts rational and irrational behaviors have in finance at the micro and macro levels. You will then learn how to adequately build and manage a portfolio with a long-term view while gaining an appreciation for novel research advances in finance and related areas as well as future trends that are shaping the investment management industry. In the final Capstone Project, you will create a sensible 5-year investment plan that accounts for an investor's goals and constraints in a dynamic economic landscape. Key speakers from UBS, our corporate partner, will contribute to this specialization by providing you with practical insights they have gathered through years of experience working for the world’s largest wealth manager.
