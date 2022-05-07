Chevron Left
Back to AI Applications in Marketing and Finance

Learner Reviews & Feedback for AI Applications in Marketing and Finance by University of Pennsylvania

4.6
stars
28 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn about AI-powered applications that can enhance the customer journey and extend the customer lifecycle. You will learn how this AI-powered data can enable you to analyze consumer habits and maximize their potential to target your marketing to the right people. You will also learn about fraud, credit risks, and how AI applications can also help you combat the ever-challenging landscape of protecting consumer data. You will also learn methods to utilize supervised and unsupervised machine learning to enhance your fraud detection methods. You will also hear from leading industry experts in the world of data analytics, marketing, and fraud prevention. By the end of this course, you will have a substantial understanding of the role AI and Machine Learning play when it comes to consumer habits, and how we are able to interact and analyze information to increase deep learning potential for your business....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for AI Applications in Marketing and Finance

By Abir G

May 7, 2022

One of the best courses to understand the application of AI in Marketing and Finance. Professors bringing in such valuable examples made this course a treat to follow. Thanks a lot, Coursera.

By Ross B

Oct 26, 2021

I´m giving the lower rating overall for the specialization. I completed all the required material (including peer reviews) but was still not awarded the certifcates. I placed a lot of time and effort and this is very unfair.

By Juan M F

May 16, 2022

AI procedures and techniques seem to be so trivial and easily applied according to these brand new approaching.

By prahlad p

Jan 28, 2022

Very basic course no maths or programming

By Gokul P

Oct 5, 2021

A really good course. Was an amazing one

By BOONYING K

Feb 24, 2022

Good knowledge & examples about AI & ML

By Andrii G

Mar 9, 2022

Interesting course! Play Hard, Go Pro!

By 龚超

May 19, 2022

非常好用

By Ajita S

Jan 22, 2022

Thank you for simplifying the concepts as much as possible! The confusion matrix is still little confusing for an individual like me who is not from a finance background. However, i had done a little more research before taking the test which did help me. Thanks again for putting this together...great learning journey!

By Ifeoluwa E

Oct 13, 2021

The lecture for week3 wasn't great. Other's were awesome and information well passed

By Ashutosh B

Apr 24, 2022

M​ore applications use cases in detail

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder