Arizona State University
What is Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation?
Arizona State University

What is Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation?

This course is part of Technology & Entrepreneurship Specialization

Taught in English

Brent Sebold

Instructor: Brent Sebold

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Students will understand the innovation process and will learn applied methods for effectively practicing Technology Entrepreneurship.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Technology & Entrepreneurship Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

What's included

3 videos3 readings

Welcome to Module 1! This module is Getting Started. Entrepreneurs and innovators have a very specific mindset and processes they use to approach their work. Thinking like an entrepreneur is your first step to creating valuable solutions. In this module, you’ll learn about the processes that entrepreneurs use, the work that they do, and look at their specific ventures and stories. There are 7 C’s of technology entrepreneurship. You’ll learn about them briefly in this module and dig deeper into the first 2 of them in future readings. These 7 C’s set the stage for innovation, which is a process that harnesses specific ways of thinking, methods, and skills. In this module, you will learn to interpret the ASU technology methodology as you develop your understanding of entrepreneurship and innovation and the steps to design an innovative product.

What's included

7 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Welcome to Module 2! This module is REAL Technology Innovation. Being able to identify opportunities for REAL technology innovation in your personal and professional domain of experience is an important step forward in the skills and mindset of an entrepreneur. To do so, you need to understand the nature of innovative work, the steps innovators take when looking at opportunities, and how innovative companies work. In this module, you will look at the differences between traditional work and entrepreneurship. In doing so, you will identify the steps in REAL opportunity innovations and how innovation companies use them.

What's included

8 readings1 quiz

Welcome to Module 3! This module is The ASU Vision for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Successful innovators are able to develop opportunities for technology commercialization by leveraging entrepreneurial mindset, methods, and metrics. ASU is known for its innovative approach to everything, including education. Learning the ASU mindset for entrepreneurship can help you to develop opportunities for your own work. In this module, you will work to understand the entrepreneurial mindset and how it is evidenced and used in innovative ventures.

What's included

7 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Module 4! This module is How Will You Change the World? How will you change the world? That may feel like a big and heavy question. However, it’s at the heart of every innovation. Changing the world does not mean a grand sweeping change felt by many. It can be a small change that improves the lives and work of those around you. No matter what your goal is, it is the change that matters, not the product. The product you build is a natural outgrowth from understanding your customers, their pain points, and what you can do to create a better experience for them. As you begin to think like an entrepreneur, you will be able to predict how you will apply the ASU technology entrepreneurship methodology and mindset. In this module, you examine the steps of the entrepreneurship methodology and how it is used in innovative ventures.

What's included

5 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Brent Sebold
Arizona State University
4 Courses937 learners

Offered by

Arizona State University

Recommended if you're interested in Entrepreneurship

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions