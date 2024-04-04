“What is technology innovation?” is the first course in Reframing your Mindset to be a Tech Entrepreneur and Innovator. You will learn about the basics of technology innovation, including what it is, how it works, and the underlying mindset you will need to be successful.
What is Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation?
This course is part of Technology & Entrepreneurship Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Students will understand the innovation process and will learn applied methods for effectively practicing Technology Entrepreneurship.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
5 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
What's included
3 videos3 readings
Welcome to Module 1! This module is Getting Started. Entrepreneurs and innovators have a very specific mindset and processes they use to approach their work. Thinking like an entrepreneur is your first step to creating valuable solutions. In this module, you’ll learn about the processes that entrepreneurs use, the work that they do, and look at their specific ventures and stories. There are 7 C’s of technology entrepreneurship. You’ll learn about them briefly in this module and dig deeper into the first 2 of them in future readings. These 7 C’s set the stage for innovation, which is a process that harnesses specific ways of thinking, methods, and skills. In this module, you will learn to interpret the ASU technology methodology as you develop your understanding of entrepreneurship and innovation and the steps to design an innovative product.
What's included
7 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
Welcome to Module 2! This module is REAL Technology Innovation. Being able to identify opportunities for REAL technology innovation in your personal and professional domain of experience is an important step forward in the skills and mindset of an entrepreneur. To do so, you need to understand the nature of innovative work, the steps innovators take when looking at opportunities, and how innovative companies work. In this module, you will look at the differences between traditional work and entrepreneurship. In doing so, you will identify the steps in REAL opportunity innovations and how innovation companies use them.
What's included
8 readings1 quiz
Welcome to Module 3! This module is The ASU Vision for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Successful innovators are able to develop opportunities for technology commercialization by leveraging entrepreneurial mindset, methods, and metrics. ASU is known for its innovative approach to everything, including education. Learning the ASU mindset for entrepreneurship can help you to develop opportunities for your own work. In this module, you will work to understand the entrepreneurial mindset and how it is evidenced and used in innovative ventures.
What's included
7 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Module 4! This module is How Will You Change the World? How will you change the world? That may feel like a big and heavy question. However, it’s at the heart of every innovation. Changing the world does not mean a grand sweeping change felt by many. It can be a small change that improves the lives and work of those around you. No matter what your goal is, it is the change that matters, not the product. The product you build is a natural outgrowth from understanding your customers, their pain points, and what you can do to create a better experience for them. As you begin to think like an entrepreneur, you will be able to predict how you will apply the ASU technology entrepreneurship methodology and mindset. In this module, you examine the steps of the entrepreneurship methodology and how it is used in innovative ventures.
What's included
5 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Entrepreneurship
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.