Learner Reviews & Feedback for 哲学导论（中文版） by The University of Edinburgh

本课程将为你介绍现代哲学中的一些研究领域。在每个模块中，将由不同的哲学家为你讲述其专业领域内最重要的疑问和问题。 首先，我们来了解什么是哲学，哲学有哪些独特的目标与方法以及哲学与其他学科有何不同？之后，我们会在课程剩余的时间内向你简要介绍各种哲学领域的总体情况。你要学习的主题包括：知识论，其中将讨论囊括我们对世界和我们自身的了解以及如何获取这些知识；科学哲学，我们将在此模块中调查科学研究和实践中的基础概念问题；心灵哲学，我们将在此模块中询问物质拥有心灵的意义以及应如何理解和诠释心灵；道德哲学，我们将在此模块中探究道德判断和反应的本质，看它们是旨在得出客观的道德真相，还是仅作为个人或文化偏好，以及，形而上学，我们将在此模块中思考有关事实本质的一些基础概念问题。 本慕课 (MOOC) 课程由爱丁堡大学 Eidyn 研究中心领导设计。为配合“哲学导论”的授课，我们为大家倾力推荐一本由 Routledge 出版社出版的名为 "Philosophy for Everyone" 的配套书籍。这本“哲学导论”的课程配套书籍是由爱丁堡大学哲学小组为满足慕课 (MOOC) 学生要求而编写的。"Philosophy for Everyone"一书中包含清晰易懂的章节、章节摘要、词汇表、探究问题、补充阅读推荐以及在线资源指南。 This is a translated version. To join the original English version, Please visit this page https://www.coursera.org/learn/philosophy...

XX

Jun 28, 2018

I like this course very much. Some parts of this course did inspire me in thinking.And I wish I could find further study in coursera about philosopy.Thx for the course!

CC

Sep 25, 2015

非常好的一门哲学介绍课。七位哲学教授告诉了我们在他们专业内的问题。内容丰富，授课有趣，每节还增加了教授们对学生疑问的总结回答，十分用心。而且最后还有互动，让你能巩固自己所得。赞！

By Yutao F

Mar 26, 2018

哲学导论有一个通常版和一个中文版。通常版要多出两节课，对“守法义务”和“自由”两个命题的探讨。这两章是后加的，所以并有翻译。而目前的问题是，中文版视频都没有中文字幕，而通常版是有的，每行字幕却都重复了两遍……且不论翻译质量问题，中文问题让这门课体验变糟了不少。

By LunaWu

Aug 11, 2016

内容很有启发，对我这样的入门级只能说还能勉强跟上T_T。完全按照课程安排的时间有点匆忙，看视频了解视频中的内容是足够了，但如果要阅读课程中涉及的文献材料，时间就远远不够。

By clyria

Jan 28, 2017

课程设计十分精致、内容充实有趣、值得一提的是每周由不同的教授主讲，令人感到新奇。

不过课程的中文字幕无法正常显示，只能显示英文，需要全神贯注才能读懂。

By 邵广昊

May 13, 2016

如果有弹幕就好了

By XYTH

Jun 29, 2018

I like this course very much. Some parts of this course did inspire me in thinking.And I wish I could find further study in coursera about philosopy.Thx for the course!

By 封晨

Jun 12, 2017

including a lot of basic philosophy concepts and providing a lot of cases and hypothesis to help better

By carl

Sep 25, 2015

非常好的一门哲学介绍课。七位哲学教授告诉了我们在他们专业内的问题。内容丰富，授课有趣，每节还增加了教授们对学生疑问的总结回答，十分用心。而且最后还有互动，让你能巩固自己所得。赞！

By Siyuan P

Mar 18, 2018

Very good course. Arose my interest to Philosophy. Strongly recommended.

By FENG S

Mar 11, 2017

Amazing course which change my view on life and some other domain.

By Li N

Oct 7, 2020

Although it's a 7-week course, I feel it could have more content

By Lucian L

Jan 19, 2016

many teachers, many theories. It is a good begin of philosophy.

By Hongmin L

Sep 20, 2015

Thank these outstanding teachers, this course taught me a lot!

By jasko

Apr 14, 2017

作为一门哲学导论课程，非常适合。而且通过课程，可以接触到最新的哲学理念，寻找到加深理解的方法。

By Deleted A

Feb 23, 2016

Good teachers and good courses! Thanks!

By 周融

Jan 31, 2016

A quite interesting and relaxing course!

By 姜高明

Apr 2, 2016

老师的教学方式格外吸引人，教学内容极富感染力引人入胜，真的一门值得一听的课程。

By Rong H

Apr 29, 2016

very informative and instructive

By Yushan S

Sep 6, 2015

很棒的一门课程，可以帮你了解哲学的各个领域所感兴趣的话题~~

By CHENJou-Yu

Apr 15, 2017

This is a interesting class.

By 杜春鹏

Aug 13, 2015

Inspiring people to think

By 张五越

Jun 17, 2016

角度很新 作为导论课 足够引起学生的兴趣了~

By 水云阁主人

May 10, 2016

有的比较难懂，有的还是很有趣的。

By Sweet H

Aug 19, 2015

一天上完，入门还是很不错的课程。

By 赵静

Feb 24, 2016

非常喜欢的一门课程，受益匪浅。

By 黄粱一渡喜迁莺

Dec 28, 2016

受益匪浅，感谢各位老师。

