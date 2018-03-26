XX
Jun 28, 2018
I like this course very much. Some parts of this course did inspire me in thinking.And I wish I could find further study in coursera about philosopy.Thx for the course!
CC
Sep 25, 2015
非常好的一门哲学介绍课。七位哲学教授告诉了我们在他们专业内的问题。内容丰富，授课有趣，每节还增加了教授们对学生疑问的总结回答，十分用心。而且最后还有互动，让你能巩固自己所得。赞！
By Yutao F•
Mar 26, 2018
哲学导论有一个通常版和一个中文版。通常版要多出两节课，对“守法义务”和“自由”两个命题的探讨。这两章是后加的，所以并有翻译。而目前的问题是，中文版视频都没有中文字幕，而通常版是有的，每行字幕却都重复了两遍……且不论翻译质量问题，中文问题让这门课体验变糟了不少。
By LunaWu•
Aug 11, 2016
内容很有启发，对我这样的入门级只能说还能勉强跟上T_T。完全按照课程安排的时间有点匆忙，看视频了解视频中的内容是足够了，但如果要阅读课程中涉及的文献材料，时间就远远不够。
By clyria•
Jan 28, 2017
课程设计十分精致、内容充实有趣、值得一提的是每周由不同的教授主讲，令人感到新奇。
不过课程的中文字幕无法正常显示，只能显示英文，需要全神贯注才能读懂。
By 邵广昊•
May 13, 2016
如果有弹幕就好了
By XYTH•
By 封晨•
Jun 12, 2017
including a lot of basic philosophy concepts and providing a lot of cases and hypothesis to help better
By carl•
By Siyuan P•
Mar 18, 2018
Very good course. Arose my interest to Philosophy. Strongly recommended.
By FENG S•
Mar 11, 2017
Amazing course which change my view on life and some other domain.
By Li N•
Oct 7, 2020
Although it's a 7-week course, I feel it could have more content
By Lucian L•
Jan 19, 2016
many teachers, many theories. It is a good begin of philosophy.
By Hongmin L•
Sep 20, 2015
Thank these outstanding teachers, this course taught me a lot!
By jasko•
Apr 14, 2017
作为一门哲学导论课程，非常适合。而且通过课程，可以接触到最新的哲学理念，寻找到加深理解的方法。
By Deleted A•
Feb 23, 2016
Good teachers and good courses! Thanks!
By 周融•
Jan 31, 2016
A quite interesting and relaxing course!
By 姜高明•
Apr 2, 2016
老师的教学方式格外吸引人，教学内容极富感染力引人入胜，真的一门值得一听的课程。
By Rong H•
Apr 29, 2016
very informative and instructive
By Yushan S•
Sep 6, 2015
很棒的一门课程，可以帮你了解哲学的各个领域所感兴趣的话题~~
By CHENJou-Yu•
Apr 15, 2017
This is a interesting class.
By 杜春鹏•
Aug 13, 2015
Inspiring people to think
By 张五越•
Jun 17, 2016
角度很新 作为导论课 足够引起学生的兴趣了~
By 水云阁主人•
May 10, 2016
有的比较难懂，有的还是很有趣的。
By Sweet H•
Aug 19, 2015
一天上完，入门还是很不错的课程。
By 赵静•
Feb 24, 2016
非常喜欢的一门课程，受益匪浅。
By 黄粱一渡喜迁莺•
Dec 28, 2016
受益匪浅，感谢各位老师。