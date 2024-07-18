Enroll by July 18, 2024
Class starts August 26, 2024
5-24 months
Minimum time to complete. May vary depending on course load and start date.
$3,984
Approximate depending on choice of electives.
100% online
Faculty teach live classes and offer weekly office hours.
Effectively manage and operate a business by developing an understanding of the market characteristics and economic environment in which they operate.
Hands-on practice
Through projects, exercises, and case studies, you’ll build the experience and confidence to apply what you learn in the program on the job.
Top faculty
Benefit from multiple opportunities to engage with and learn from world-class experts. Faculty teach live classes and offer weekly office hours, and teaching staff are available to provide support as needed.
Curated, stackable content
In this program, you’ll build knowledge and gain skills that are aligned with real-world demands and opportunities, based on the latest research and connections within global business. Additionally, the certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Business Administration (iMBA), Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), or Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from the University of Illinois. Upon completion of the certificate program, you can take 12 credit hours of completed work and apply that toward one of those degrees now or in the future.
Program description
Overview
The Managerial Economics & Business Analysis Graduate Certificate prepares students to effectively manage and operate a business by developing their understanding of the market characteristics and economic environment in which they operate. Students will build a solid understanding of the operation of markets, understand how to assess the macro-economic environment with examples of real-world events, and finally, develop an analytical framework to combine the power of theory and data to make effective business decisions.
Benefit from live, interactive learning sessions with instructors and receive actionable feedback from teaching staff and fellow learners. Through hands-on projects, exercises, and case studies, you’ll develop experience and insight in value chain management that you can apply immediately in your career.
The certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Business Administration (iMBA), Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), or Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from the University of Illinois.
Required background
A bachelor's degree is required and professional experience, skills, or knowledge related to business concepts is preferred.
Skills you will gain
- Economics
- Data Analysis
- Financial Systems
- Market Economics
- Game Theory
Complete 3 required courses
Course 1 of 3
BADM 572: Statistics Management Decision Making
Overview
This course provides an analytical framework to help you evaluate key problems in a structured fashion and will equip you with tools to better manage the uncertainties that pervade and complicate business processes. Specifically, you will learn how to summarize data and learn concepts of frequency, normal distribution, statistical studies, sampling, and confidence intervals. Additionally, This course aims to cover statistical ideas that apply to managers by discussing two basic themes: first, is recognizing and describing variations present in everything around us, and then modeling and making decisions in the presence of these variations.
Course 2 of 3
FIN 571: Money and Banking
Overview
This course will provide you with a basic understanding of the connections between money, the financial system, and the broader macroeconomy. It will also provide you with an understanding of central bank policies and how such policies affect financial markets and the economy. You will gain insights about the macroeconomic relationships between interest rates, inflation, and unemployment that allow you to assess central bank actions and appreciate how this action will affect the economy.
Course 3 of 3
FIN 574: Microeconomics for Business
Overview
Microeconomics for professional business students. Shows relevance of value and distribution theories for business managers. Includes demand and supply theory, consumer choice, production and cost theory, industrial structure, and capital theory.
The certificate stacks directly into the iMBA, iMSA, or iMSM programs from the University of Illinois.
Master of Business Administration (iMBA) - As a student in the iMBA program, you’ll build the advanced skills needed to thrive in leadership roles and be qualified to hold a variety of managerial and executive positions. Poets & Quants, a leading authority on management education, selected the iMBA program as the 2022 MBA Program of the Year and named it the No. 1 Biggest B-School Innovation of the Decade.
Master's of Accounting (iMSA) - Through the online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) program, you can hone skills in analytical thinking, data mining, and strategic accounting. This accounting degree is intentionally flexible to address your needs—whether you seek to begin your career as an accountant, become a CPA, improve your standing in the accounting field and become a CFO, or leverage analytical skills in your existing non-accounting career.
Master of Science in Management (iMSM) - As an iMSM student, you will take a series of fundamental management classes covering subjects such as leadership and teams, marketing management, strategic management, and process management. You’ll also take foundational classes in accounting and finance. You will then have the opportunity to customize your degree by taking elective courses focused on topics like global business challenges or data-driven decision-making and communications.
Certificate
Managerial Economics & Business Analysis Graduate Certificate
Managerial Economics & Business Analysis Graduate Certificate Certificate allows you to earn credit directly towards the:
Instructors
Frequently asked questions
Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the Graduate Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a Graduate Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.