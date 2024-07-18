Enroll by July 18, 2024
Class starts August 26, 2024
5-24 months
Minimum time to complete. May vary depending on course load and start date.
$3,984
Tuition and fees are subject to change.
100% online
Faculty teach live classes and offer weekly office hours.
Recognize what different customers value, measure inputs and outputs to assess value, and generate higher value for customers and greater surplus for organizations.
Hands-on practice
Through projects, exercises, and case studies, you’ll build the experience and confidence to apply what you learn in the program on the job.
Top faculty
Benefit from multiple opportunities to engage with and learn from world-class experts. Faculty teach live classes and offer weekly office hours, and teaching staff are available to provide support as needed.
Curated, stackable content
This certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Business Administration (iMBA), Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), or Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from the University of Illinois. Upon completion of the certificate program, you can take 12 credit hours of completed work and apply that toward one of those degrees now or in the future.
Program description
Overview
In the Value Chain Management Graduate Certificate, you’ll focus on the core activities of an organization that create value. This includes applying a financial perspective of accounting for costs, and how financial and non-financial accounting information facilitates strategic performance measurement. You’ll review the role of operations management and process improvement, and how to synthesize information to make decisions for organizational initiatives. You’ll also learn how marketing works in the business world, and how various marketing elements interact to create value for consumers and ultimately maximize value for an organization.
In this program, you’ll benefit from live, interactive learning sessions with instructors and receive actionable feedback from teaching staff and fellow learners. Through hands-on projects, exercises, and case studies, you’ll develop experience and insight in value chain management that you can apply immediately in your career.
The certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Business Administration (iMBA), Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), and Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from the University of Illinois.
Required background
A bachelor's degree is required and professional experience, skills, or knowledge related to business concepts are preferred.
Skills you will gain
- Cost and management accounting
- Quality control
- Operations management
- Marketing
- Activity-based costing
- Investment
- Supply chain management
- Inventory
3 required courses
Course 1 of 3
ACCY 503: Managerial Accounting
Overview
In this course, you will identify and analyze managerial accounting practices used inside organizations to facilitate and guide managers' operational and strategic decisions. There are two important roles of managerial accounting information. First, managerial accounting has a decision-facilitating role, as it allows decision-makers within the company to adjust their beliefs, and thus affects their evaluations and decisions surrounding the company's strategies and operations. Second, managerial accounting has a decision-influencing role, as it can be used to evaluate performance, and align the incentives of the decision-maker with those of other stakeholders. This course will explore both roles of managerial accounting.
Course 2 of 3
BADM 520: Marketing Management
Overview
Through the Marketing Management course, you’ll be introduced to concepts useful in understanding marketing systems and buyer behavior. You’ll also develop skills for making marketing decisions. The orientation of this course is primarily managerial and uses examples from both business and non-business contexts.
Course 3 of 3
BADM 567: Operations Management
Overview
This is an introductory course in which you’ll cover decision-making problems in production—including the theoretical foundations for production management, as well as the applications of decision-making techniques to production problems. You’ll consider production processes, plant layout, maintenance, scheduling, quality control, and production control.