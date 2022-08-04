- Using Version Control
- Troubleshooting & Debugging
- Python Programming
- Configuration Management
- Automation
- Basic Python Data Structures
- Fundamental Programming Concepts
- Basic Python Syntax
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- Setting up your Development Environment
- Regular Expression (REGEX)
- Testing in Python
Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate
Learn in-demand skills like Python, Git, and IT automation to advance your career
What you will learn
Automate tasks by writing Python scripts
Use Git and GitHub for version control
Manage IT resources at scale, both for physical machines and virtual machines in the cloud
Analyze real-world IT problems and implement the appropriate strategies to solve those problems
Learn how to program with Python with no previous knowledge of coding required and you’ll use Python to automate common system administration tasks
Learn to use Git and GitHub, to troubleshoot and debug complex problems
Apply automation at scale by using configuration management and the Cloud
Practice your technical skills with hands-on projects including a capstone project where you’ll use your new knowledge to solve a real-world IT problem
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Crash Course on Python
Using Python to Interact with the Operating System
Introduction to Git and GitHub
Troubleshooting and Debugging Techniques
