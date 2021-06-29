Access Bioinformatics Databases with Biopython
Sequence alignment using NCBI-BLAST
Fetch PUBMED & Nucleotide sequence using ENTREZ, PDB, EXPASY
Access KEGG pathways and genes
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to access, parse, and visualize data from various bioinformatics sequence and structural online databases such as ENTREZ, PDB, KEGG and NCBI using Biopython. You will also interact with various bioinformatics file formats such as FASTA, PDB, GENBANK and XML along with various parsers to read and modify these files using Biopython. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Bioinformatics
Python Programming
access biological database
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Fetch PUBMED & Nucleotide sequence using ENTREZ
Fetch proteins from PDB
PROSITE & SCANPROSITE from EXPASY
Access KEGG database
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by KKJun 29, 2021
Great, thanks alot. I really enjoyed the project. I can use and expand my knowledge using this codes on my own.
by DWJul 10, 2021
Such a fascinating topic and so well taught! Bravo! I applaud the instructor for his hard work and excellent teaching.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
