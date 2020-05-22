Advanced Commands in Linux
Download a whole Web-site.
Synchronize a directory to a backup location.
Search for, monitor and forcibly terminate applications.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn advanced commands for the Linux command-line. You'll learn how to grab files, even Web-site, from the internet and download it, how to copy files from drives to drives locally and remotely and how to display, terminate, and troubleshoot programs and processes manually. This guided project will introduce you to the following commands: -wget -- Download anything from the Internet or other remote computers; -rsync -- Synchronise files and directories locally or with a remote machine; -ps, pstree, top, htop -- Monitor applications and processed running on a PC; -kill, killall -- force the closing of troublesome applications and processes.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Download anything with wget
Continuing with wget
Optional Activity: Shorten the wget command
Synchronize files with rsync
Monitoring Running Processes
Terminating ("Killing") Processes
Bonus Command for the Awesome
Optional Activity Capstone
