Command Line Basics in Linux
Use the Linux manual to learn all about Linux commands.
Navigate and create directories.
Redirect command-line output to a text file.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn your first commands for the Linux command-line. You’ll learn how to bring up the manual for any Linux command, how to issue a command as a super-user to access restricted files and operations and how to navigate directories and display Linux command history. This guided project will introduce you to the following concepts: -Navigating directories -Listing, copying and moving files -Outputting to and amending text files
Xubuntu
Linux
Ubuntu
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
First, a Little Fun!
"Man" - THE Most Important Linux Command
Exploring sudo
Navigation and File-Handling
Creating and Displaying Files
Viewing Your Command History
by EVMay 5, 2022
Easy to understand with excellent examples. Fun to learn it.
by DVJun 9, 2021
Extremely helpful course on getting started with Linux.
by PKNov 19, 2021
This course is very useful...i learned a lot ... thank you
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
